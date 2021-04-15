Asus ROG Phone 5 pre-orders begin today in India at 12pm: Here's how you can pre-book

Asus ROG Phone 5 flagship gaming smartphone will go up on pre-orders in India front today. The pre-bookings will kick off at 12pm on Flipkart and the company’s official website. Starting at Rs 49,999, the ROG gaming smartphone was launched in the country last month. With the smartphone, the smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of OnePlus 9 series. Also Read - Asus ZenBook Duo series updated with 11th Gen Intel chips: Price, specifications and more

The ROG Phone 5 comes with several flagship features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, high refresh rate, fast charging support, among others. Let’s take a look at how interested buyers can pre-book ROG Phone 5 and from where. Also Read - Realme C21 first sale on Flipkart today: Price, specifications

Where to buy Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India

The ROG Phone will be available for per-order via Flipkart starting 12 noon from today, April 15. The smartphone comes in two colour options including Phantom Black and Storm White colour options. Also Read - Worldwide PC shipments up 32% in Q1, Lenovo leads: Gartner

As far as the pricing is concerned, the ROG Phone 5 comes in two variants with RAM and storage up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The base model of the ROG Phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price tag of Rs 49,999. The top-end model of the gaming smartphone includes 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage at a price tag of Rs 57,999.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications: Top features

-The smartphone comes packed with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 20.4:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate and screen resolution of 1080 x 2448 pixels.

-The ROG Phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone includes microSD card support.

-On the software front, the Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with both ROG UI and ZenUI custom interface.

-On the rear panel, the ROG Phone 5 includes a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor, 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

-For selfies, the gaming smartphone includes a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

-The Asus ROG Phone 5 packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

-The smartphone includes an all-new thermal design called GameCool 5. It also packs AirTrigger 5, dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and quad-mic noise-cancelling array.