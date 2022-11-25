comscore Asus ROG Phone 6 series is now available for purchase on Vijay Sales: All details
Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro now available for purchase on Vijay Sales

On Vijay Sales, buyers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards.

  • On Vijay Sales, buyers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards.
  • The Asus series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
  • Both smartphones pack a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery and supports 65W fast charging. 
Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Price

Asus ROG Phone 6 series

Asus’ latest gaming smartphone series, ROG Phone 6 series which includes ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro is now available for purchase on the Vijay Sales website and offline stores. The highlights of the two smartphones include Also Read - India’s PC market declined by 11.7 percent YoY in Q3 2022, HP leads: Report

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro price, sale offers

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 starts at Rs 71,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Pro model is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 18GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It comes in Black and White color options. Also Read - Asus reveals Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones: Check details

On Vijay Sales, buyers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Also Read - Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED with 17.3-inch display and Intel Core i7 12th Gen CPU launched in India

ASUS ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro specifications

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 series comprises the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The major difference between the two is in RAM options and rear design. The Pro gets a programable AMOLED display on the back that can be used for showcasing different graphics. It exclusively has 18GB of RAM.

ASUS ROG Phone 6

ASUS ROG Phone 6

The duo sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The display refresh rate on the phones can be selected from the settings and users get options between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz, and 165Hz. It also has a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

The screen also supports HDR10+, 1200 nits of peak brightness, and has CorningGorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage on the vanilla ROG Phone 6.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro

The ROG Phone 6 Pro gets up to 18GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It comes with a cooling system that is claimed to lower the CPU temperature by up to 10 degrees.

It comes with AirTrigger ultrasonic buttons on the right spine that will allow you to map different controls from games. It also has an IPX4 splash resistance rating and features dual speakers and three microphones. There’s also the 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

In terms of the optics, the series features a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro unit. Upfront, it has a 12MP camera for taking selfie shots and doing video calls.

Coming to the battery, the duo packs a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery (3,000 + 3,000mAh) and supports 65W fast charging. It now has a dual USB Type-C port for charging, one on the side, and the other one at the bottom. The duo boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has a ROG UI skin on top.

