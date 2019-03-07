comscore
Asus Women's Day sale on Flipkart: Zenfone Lite L1 for Rs 4,999, Zenfone 5Z starting at Rs 21,999 and more

The Asus Women’s Day deals on Flipkart will be valid between March 7 and March 8.

  Published: March 7, 2019 12:50 PM IST
Photo Credit - Rehan Hooda

E-commerce giant Flipkart has kicked off Women’s Day sale with deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops and more. Asus has also teamed up with Flipkart to offer special discounts on its range of smartphones. The discount can be availed between March 7 and March 8. Besides upfront discount, one can avail no cost EMI on credit and debit card transactions, and mobile protection plan at an attractive price. So, let’s go ahead and take a look at the offers.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

The entry-level smartphone from Asus is getting flat Rs 1,000 off. Usually priced at Rs 5,999, the smartphone will be available at a special price of Rs 4,999. Buyers can also avail no cost EMI for 3 and 6 months. For the price, the smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC, the Zenfone Lite L1 comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB onboard storage, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max M1

The Zenfone Max M1 gets flat Rs 500 off, making it available for Rs 6,999. For the price, you get a 5.45-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, a 13-megapixel rear snapper and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. To keep things ticking, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

The Zenfone Max Pro M1, on the other hand, also gets Rs 500 off on all the variants. The 32GB model is priced at Rs 7,999, whereas the 64GB model is available for Rs 9,999. There is also a third model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and it is priced at Rs 11,999. For the price, you get a massive 5.99-inch full HD+ display, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a dual camera setup at the back comprising of 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. Powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC, the smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Lastly, we have the flagship Zenfone 5Z which is getting a flat Rs 3,000 off on all variants. After the discount, the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999, the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 24,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 28,999. You can also get complete mobile protection plan from Flipkart for just Rs 399.

The smartphone comes with 6.2-inch full HD+ display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC. It comes with an 8-megapixel front camera, and a dual camera setup at the back comprising of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor (ultra wide angle lens). To keep things ticking is a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging tech.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2019 12:50 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Women's Day Sale: Nokia 5.1 Plus और Nokia 6.1 Plus पर मिल रहा हैं बंपर डिस्काउंट

लॉन्च से पहले यूट्यूब पर लीक हुईं शाओमी के Redmi 7 की स्पेसिफिकेशंस, ये होंगी खूबियां

Vivo X27 चीन में 19 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी स्मार्टफोन की खासियत

शाओमी के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 5 हजार रुपये तक का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट

आपके बच्चों को अंग्रेजी और हिंदी सीखने में मदद करेगा गूगल का यह ऐप

