Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Rs 8,000 price cut; now available for Rs 24,999

As the new year has kicked off, it continues to rain discounts on smartphones. Nearly every company out there is offering a range of deals on popular smartphones. Among them is Asus. At the ongoing Asus Days sale on Flipkart, buyers will be able to avail a range of discounts on popular Asus smartphones. Of all the available deals, the best is currently reserved for the top-end Asus Zenfone 5Z.

Asus Zenfone 5Z price, offers

The flagship smartphone from Asus is getting a whopping Rs 8,000 discount on both the variants. This means that the 6GB RAM variant is available at a tempting Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM variant, on the other hand, is available for Rs 28,999.

The Zenfone 5Z smartphone was launched with aggressive price tags with a target of taking on OnePlus. With this price cut, Asus is taking the aggression to another level. Besides the discount, buyers will also be able to take advantage of no-cost EMIs on leading credit and debit credits and Bajaj Finance. To remind you, the Asus Days sale kicked off on Flipkart yesterday, and will go on till January 11.

Asus Zenfone 5Z specifications, features

To quickly recap, the Asus Zenfone 5Z flaunts a 6.2-inch LCD display with FHD+ (2246×1080 pixels) resolution, 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with Adreno 630 GPU.

For photography, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle secondary sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support, and for security users can choose between a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. On the software front, the device runs Android Oreo-based ZenUI. It is also in line to get the latest Android Pie update soon.