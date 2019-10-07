comscore Asus Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers: Check details
Flipkart Big Billion Days: Asus Zenfone 5Z, 6Z, Zenfone Max Pro M2, Pro M1 discount offers

Consumers will be able to avail these offers from the e-commerce portal starting from Monday i.e. October 7 till Wednesday, October 9. The Taiwanese company has been actively offering discounts after the new competitors from Xiaomi and Realme.

Asus 6Z Review (20)

Asus India and Flipkart has teamed up for the festive deals on different Zenfone smartphones during the extended “Big Billion Day” sale. Consumers will be able to avail these offers from the e-commerce portal starting from Monday i.e. October 7 till Wednesday, October 9. The Taiwanese company has been actively offering discounts after the new competitors from Xiaomi and Realme. In case, you are also looking to buy Asus-branded smartphones, then these are the the following deals from Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Asus 6Z gets flat Rs 4,000 off

As part of the sale, the flagship Asus 6Z is getting flat Rs 4,000 off on all the variants. The smartphone went on sale for the first time early this year on June 26. The smartphone price started at Rs 31,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Asus also added two more options with 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage at Rs 34,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage was available for Rs 39,999. But during Flipkart Big Billion Days for Asus, these will be available for Rs 27,999, Rs 30,999 and Rs 35,999 respectively.

Asus Zenfone 5Z at Rs 16,999

The last year’s Asus Zenfone 5Z is discounted by flat Rs 5,000, Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000 respectively for the 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variant. The phone is now available for Rs 16,999, Rs 18,999 and Rs 21,999.

Watch Video: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Asus launched the flagship Zenfone 5Z smartphone in India as a Flipkart exclusive in first week of July, 2018. The base variant with 64GB storage was initially priced at Rs 29,999, whereas the top-end variant had retailed for Rs 36,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M1

The other models of Asus, like the ZenFone Max M2 gets Rs 1,000 flat off, whereas the last year’s popular ZenFone Max Pro M1 also gets Rs 500 off. On top of discounts, Flipkart is also offering No cost EMI from Bajaj Finserv as well as 3 and 6 months options on leading credit and debit cards from all banks. Over and above, there is also 10 percent instant discount on Citibank credit & debit cards as well.

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)
Price 9999 7999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo
Display 6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 5MP Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 13MP 8MP with LED flash
Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

9999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Dual - 12MP + 5MP
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

2.67

7999

Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 13MP + 5MP
Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z

24999

Android Oreo with New Asus ZenUI 5
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core 64-bit Processor
12MP + 8MP dual Camera
