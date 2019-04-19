comscore
Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 India prices slashed: All you need to know

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 and the ZenFone Lite L1 have seen a flat price cut of Rs 2,000. Both the Asus devices are available via Flipkart and the new price tags are already live.

  Updated: April 19, 2019 1:25 PM IST
Asus has slashed the prices of its entry-level smartphones, namely ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1. Now, customers can purchase the Asus ZenFone Max M1  for Rs 6,999. The device was earlier available for Rs 8,999, which means that you are getting Rs 2,000 discount. The ZenFone Lite L1, on the other hand, can now be purchased for Rs 4,999. It was earlier selling for Rs 6,999. Both the Asus devices are available via Flipkart and the new price tags are already live.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 specifications

The ZenFone Max M1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core SoC under the hood. The handset comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. It is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery. There is a standard 5.45-inch full view display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It will ship with the old Android 8 Oreo operating system.

There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back. Optics wise, the device features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture for shooting selfies. The setup is assisted by an LED flash. At the back, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. It also offers support for phase-detection autofocus (PDAF).

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 specifications

The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU. The handset features a 5.45-inch Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a small 3,000mAh battery. The device is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) support. The smartphone runs the dates Android 8 Oreo OS.

On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera, which is accompanied by an LED flash. The ZenFone Lite L1 also offers support for features like face unlock. It also includes two SIM slots and a microSD card slot for adding up to 256GB of extra storage. It is available in only black color option.

Commenting on the announcement, Dinesh Sharma, Head of Mobile Business, said, “We, at Asus are committed to providing the best smartphone experience at a very reasonable price to our customers. Recently, we had reduced the prices of some of our most popular Zenfones and now we offer you the most sought-after, entry-level smartphones, the ZenFone Lite (L1) and the ZenFone Max (M1) at exciting new prices to provide the best in class experience in smartphones to our fans.”

