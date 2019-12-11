comscore Asus Zenfone Max M2, Max M1 series price in India slashed
Asus Zenfone Max M2, Max Pro M1, Max M1 receive price cut in India

Asus has slashed the price for three of its Zenfone Max series smartphones. These include the Asus Zenfone Max M2, Max Pro M1 and Max M1.

  Published: December 11, 2019 6:25 PM IST
Taiwanese smartphone maker, Asus, recently slashed the prices for two of its flagship smartphones – the Asus 6Z and Zenfone 5Z. Now, the company has also slashed the prices for three of its budget smartphones in the Zenfone Max-series. These include the Zenfone Max M1, Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max M2. Here is all you need to know.

Asus Zenfone Max price cut detailed

Starting with the Asus Zenfone Max M2, the company has given a Rs 500 price cut. The 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model was available for Rs 7,999, and it will now be available at Rs 7,499. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage which was available for Rs 9,499, will now set you back by Rs 8,999.

The Zenfone Max M1, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model sees a price cut of Rs 1,000. It will now be available for Rs 5,999. Next is the Zenfone Max Pro M1. The 3GB RAM model will now retail at Rs 7,499, whereas the 4GB RAM model will be available for Rs 8,499. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 11,499. The new prices are already live via e-commerce site Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review: A value for money proposition

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review: A value for money proposition

Model Variant Old Price New Price Price Cut
Zenfone Max M2 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rs 7,999 Rs 7,499 Rs 500
Zenfone Max M2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rs 9,499 Rs 8,999 Rs 500
Zenfone Max M1 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rs 6,999 Rs 5,999 Rs 1,000
Zenfone Max Pro M1 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rs 7,999 Rs 7,499 Rs 500
Zenfone Max Pro M1 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rs 8,999 Rs 8,499 Rs 500
Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rs 11,999 Rs 11,499 Rs 500

The Zenfone Max M1 comes with a 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 430 SoC and more. The Zenfone Max Pro M1, on the other hand, comes with dual rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery and more. Coming to the Zenfone Max M2, you have a notched display, 4,000mAh battery, and dual rear cameras among other features. One of the highlights of the smartphones include near stock Android OS.

  Published Date: December 11, 2019 6:25 PM IST

