Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 prices in India slashed by Rs 1,000; now start at Rs 9,999

Asus has announced that it has slashed the prices of its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone by Rs 1,000. The price cut is applicable across the country, and is valid on all the smartphone variants.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 new prices

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched last year in three variants. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM was launched for Rs 10,999. This is now available for Rs 9,999. The mid variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM was launched for Rs 12,999, and is now available for Rs 11,999.

Lastly, the top model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM was launched for Rs 14,999, and is now available for Rs 13,999. At the time of filing this story, the new prices are already being reflected on Flipkart.

“Early last year we had shared our strategy – firstly, to provide the best technology that will work in India and secondly, to make the smartphone available at an attractive pricing. Today, we are delighted that the strategy has worked well and the Zenfone product line is now well established,” Dinesh Sharma, Head – Mobile Business, Asus said.

“More so, Zenfone Max Pro M1 has been awarded and appreciated as the best in its segment smartphone. This year, we promise to continue to grow, learn, improve and are committed to accelerating our growth. We will work harder to make Zenfones the most preferred smartphone choice for the Indian consumer,” Sharma added.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 specifications, features

To quickly recap, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched with a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 509 GPU. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery.

For photography, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper up front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs near stock Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.