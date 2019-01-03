comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 prices in India slashed by Rs 1,000; now start at Rs 9,999
News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 prices in India slashed by Rs 1,000; now start at Rs 9,999

Deals

The new prices for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 are already reflected on Flipkart.

  • Published: January 3, 2019 8:58 AM IST
asus zenfone max pro m1 main

Asus has announced that it has slashed the prices of its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone by Rs 1,000. The price cut is applicable across the country, and is valid on all the smartphone variants.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 new prices

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched last year in three variants. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM was launched for Rs 10,999. This is now available for Rs 9,999. The mid variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM was launched for Rs 12,999, and is now available for Rs 11,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 4GB RAM vs 6GB RAM: Performance and benchmark tests compared

Also Read

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 4GB RAM vs 6GB RAM: Performance and benchmark tests compared

Lastly, the top model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM was launched for Rs 14,999, and is now available for Rs 13,999. At the time of filing this story, the new prices are already being reflected on Flipkart.

“Early last year we had shared our strategy – firstly, to provide the best technology that will work in India and secondly, to make the smartphone available at an attractive pricing. Today, we are delighted that the strategy has worked well and the Zenfone product line is now well established,” Dinesh Sharma, Head – Mobile Business, Asus said.

“More so, Zenfone Max Pro M1 has been awarded and appreciated as the best in its segment smartphone. This year, we promise to continue to grow, learn, improve and are committed to accelerating our growth. We will work harder to make Zenfones the most preferred smartphone choice for the Indian consumer,” Sharma added.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 specifications, features

To quickly recap, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched with a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 509 GPU. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: Taking the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro head-on

Also Read

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: Taking the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro head-on

For photography, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper up front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs near stock Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

You Might be Interested

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

2.67

10999

Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 3, 2019 8:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme hits 4 million smartphones sales in 7 months
thumb-img
News
Microsoft Windows 10 becomes most popular OS; finally overtakes Windows 7
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG among the top games in the Best Selling Games of 2018 list by Steam
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio adds 10.5 million subscribers in October 2018, inches closer to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Realme hits 4 million smartphones sales in 7 months

TRAI moves to Supreme Court against TDSAT order on predatory pricing

Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go smartphone launched

Huawei Y9 (2019) with 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 to launch in India on January 7

Microsoft Windows 10 becomes most popular OS; finally overtakes Windows 7

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go smartphone launched

News

Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go smartphone launched
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 prices in India slashed

Deals

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 prices in India slashed
E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears

News

E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report

News

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report
Flipkart Payday Sale: Top deals on TVs and other electronics

Deals

Flipkart Payday Sale: Top deals on TVs and other electronics

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Y9 (2019) भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगे खास फीचर्स

LG ला रही है कैमरे वाली स्मार्टवॉच, सामने आया पेटेंट

Honor Days Sale फ्लिपकार्ट पर आज से हुई शुरू: इन छह स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

हुवावे ने एंड्रॉइड ओरियो के साथ लॉन्च किया Y5 Lite, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी Redmi 7 और Redmi Pro 2 आज होंगे लॉन्च! जानें क्या होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Realme hits 4 million smartphones sales in 7 months
News
Realme hits 4 million smartphones sales in 7 months
TRAI moves to Supreme Court against TDSAT order on predatory pricing

News

TRAI moves to Supreme Court against TDSAT order on predatory pricing
Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go smartphone launched

News

Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go smartphone launched
Huawei Y9 (2019) with 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 to launch in India on January 7

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) with 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 to launch in India on January 7
Microsoft Windows 10 becomes most popular OS; finally overtakes Windows 7

News

Microsoft Windows 10 becomes most popular OS; finally overtakes Windows 7