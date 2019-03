Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus just announced that it has slashed the prices on a range of its smartphones. So If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone soon, you may want to take a look at Asus’ offerings. The smartphones that are getting this discount are Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone 5Z and these will be available on Flipkart at the new discounted price. Besides the reduced price the Asus smartphones can also avail an exchange offer and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users will get extra discount. Here’s everything you need to know.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus is now offering its flagship Asus Zenfone 5Z smartphone at a flat discount of Rs 5,000. Post discount, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage models of the 5Z will be available at reduced prices of Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively, down from Rs 29,999, Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

A well-rounded mid-range smartphone, Asus Zenfone Max M2 is now available at a discount of Rs 1,500 on Flipkart permanently. While the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant will be available at Rs 8,499 down from Rs 9,999, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model will have its price reduced to Rs 10,499 from Rs 11,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

It may be a little old, but Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is still one of the best mid-range smartphones available in the market right now. All three configurations of the smartphone – 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/64GB storage – will now be available for a discounted price of Rs 1,500 each on Flipkart, bringing their prices to Rs 8,499, Rs 10,499, and Rs 12,499, down from Rs 9,999, Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Like it’s predecessor the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is also getting a discount and this time it is of Rs 3,000 on all the variants. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/64GB storage variants of the smartphone are now priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 11,999, and Rs 13,999, down from Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999 respectively.