Amazon Prime Day sale ends today. During the sale several products across categories including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, electronics and much more. We have already listed some of the deal deals on mobile phones of various brands including Samsung, Apple, Redmi, among others. Now, let’s take a look at the laptop category. Also Read - HP Victus gaming laptop series launches in India, starts at Rs 64,999

Several laptops across price segments and various brands are selling with massive discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale. If you are a student and looking to buy an affordable yet good all-rounder laptop during the Prime Day sale, you are at the right place. We have listed out five best deals on student laptops available under the price tag of Rs 30,000. Check out the list here. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale deals revealed: Discount on OnePlus Nord CE, Mi 11X, Samsung Galaxy M42

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020) laptop

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020) is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,990 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Over and above the flat discount, HDFC Bank card (debit/credit) users who opt for EMI can get another Rs 1750 off, which will further bring down the price of the ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020). HDFC credit card users who buy the Asus laptop without EMI can get extra Rs 1250 off on top of flat discount. Notably, these bank offers are available only for Prime customers. Also Read - Best gaming laptops under Rs 1,00,000 in India: MSI GP65 Leopard, Dell G5 and more

Dell Inspiron 3502 15.6-inch laptop

Dell Inspiron 3502 15.6-inch is another student laptop under Rs 30,000 available during Amazon Prime Day sale. The Dell Inspiron 3502 15.6-inch is available at a discounted price of Rs 28,490 after the flat discount. In addition, HDFC Bank card (debit/credit) users who select EMI option can get extra Rs 1750 off, which will further bring down the price of the Dell laptop. HDFC credit card users who buy the Dell Inspiron 3502 15.6-inch laptop without EMI can get extra Rs 1250 off. These bank offers are available only for Prime users.

HP Chromebook 14a-na0003TU 14-inch laptop

HP Chromebook 14a-na0003TU 14-inch is yet another laptop that students can get at a discounted price during Prime Day sale. The HP Chromebook 14a-na0003TU 14-inch is available at a discounted price of Rs 26,990. In addition, HDFC Bank card (debit/credit) users who select EMI option can get extra Rs 1750 off, which will bring down the price of the HP laptop. HDFC credit card users who buy the HP Chromebook 14a-na0003TU 14-inch laptop without EMI can get extra Rs 1250 off. These bank offers are available only for Prime users.

HP 15 Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Processor, 15.6-inch laptop

HP 15 Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Processor, 15.6-inch laptop is another student laptop available under Rs 30,000 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The HP 15 Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Processor, 15.6-inch laptop is available at a lower price of Rs 27,990. Additionally, HDFC Bank card (debit/credit) users who opt for EMI option can get extra Rs 1750 off. HDFC credit card users who buy the HP laptop without EMI can get extra Rs 1250 off. Bank offers are available only for Prime users.

AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC44A-MB 14-inch laptop

AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC44A-MB 14-inch laptop is one of the cheapest student laptops to buy during Amazon Prime Day sale 2021. The AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC44A-MB 14-inch laptop is available at a much lower price of Rs 21,599. In addition, HDFC Bank card (debit/credit) users who opt for EMI option can get extra Rs 1750 off. HDFC credit card users who buy the HP laptop without EMI can get extra Rs 1250 off. Bank offers are available only for Prime users.