Best deals on smartphones under 30000 on amazon: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, iQOO Z5 5G, more

If you have a budget of Rs 30,000 and you want to buy the best smartphone, then here are the top deals for you on Amazon. We have compiled a list of top smartphones under Rs 30,000 that you can grab with good deals on Amazon. Also Read - Grammy 2022 Winners announced: Check out the full list

Also Read - Tesla delivered over one million cars in 2021

iQOO Z5 5G

The iQOO Z5 5G is priced at Rs 23,990, down from Rs 29,999 on Amazon, which means you avail 20 percent discount on the smartphone. The e-commerce giant is giving a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1,250 with Citibank Credit EMI transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000. In addition, you will also get a 5% Instant Discount on HSBC Cashback Card transactions. Also Read - 5G spectrum auction in India will not be delayed: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at Rs 26,999 for 6GB RAM+128 GB Storage. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 31,999, which means you avail 16 percent discount. You will get a 6-month free screen replacement for prime members. However, the exchange is unavailable for this smartphone. The company is giving Flat Rs 2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card Transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs 20000.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G costs Rs 24,999, down from Rs 34,999. Amazon is giving a 29 percent discount on smartphones. You can avail of No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000. Additionally, there is a 6-month free screen replacement for prime members and a 5% Instant Discount on HSBC Cashback Card Transactions.

OPPO F19 Pro + 5G

The OPPO F19 Pro + 5G is priced at Rs 25,990. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 29,999, which means you avail 13 percent discount, and you save Rs 4000. Exchange is unavailable for this product. You get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1,250 with Citibank Credit EMI transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000.

Vivo V21 5G

The Vivo V21 5G is priced at Rs 27,990, down from Rs 32,990 on Amazon. You get a Flat INR 2000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Cards on a minimum purchase value of Rs 5000. There is also a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1000 with Citibank Credit Cards and Debit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum purchase of Rs 5000.