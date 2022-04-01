comscore Best deals on smartphones under 40,000 on Flipkart: OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Best Deals On Smartphones Under 40000 On Flipkart Oppo Reno7 Pro 5g Realme 9 Pro 5g And More
News

Best deals on smartphones under 40,000 on Flipkart: OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and more

Deals

E-commerce website Flipkart keeps on bringing deals on its platform. We have compiled a list of top smartphone deals under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart. From Samsung, Realme, and Vivo to several other brands, they bring the best deals on their smartphone via Amazon and Flipkart.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Camera

E-commerce website Flipkart keeps on bringing deals on its platform. We have compiled a list of top smartphone deals under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart. From Samsung, Realme, and Vivo to several other brands, they bring the best deals on their smartphone via Amazon and Flipkart. Also Read - Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

Realme 9 Pro 5G Also Read - Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023

realme 9 Pro+ 5G

realme 9 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 26,999, down from Rs 29,999, which means you avail 10 percent discount on the smartphone. The e-commerce giant is giving flat Rs50 Instant Cashback on Paytm Wallet on a minimum Order Value of Rs 500, which is valid once per Paytm account. In addition, you will also get 25% Off on Discovery+ Subscription and 3 Class Pack. Also Read - Top crime series to watch online now: House of Secrets, Ted Bundy Tapes, Tiger King and more

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Camera

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is available at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart deals. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 47,990, which means you get a 16 percent discount. You can get a Rs 3000 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit, Credit EMI, and Debit Card Non-EMI Transactions. You can also get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and Get Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6499.

Realme GT Master Edition Camera

realme GT Master Edition

The realme GT Master Edition costs Rs 25,999 with several bank offers and discounts. Flipkart is giving Flat Rs 50 Instant Cashback on Paytm Wallet. Additionally, you can also get Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6499.

SAMSUNG Galaxy A52s 5G

SAMSUNG Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at a discounted price of Rs 33,985 for 8GB+128GB storage on Flipkart. You will get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card along with Flat Rs 50 Instant Cashback on Paytm Wallet.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Battery

MOTOROLA Edge 20

MOTOROLA Edge 20 is available at Rs 28,199, down from Rs 34,999 on Flipkart. You can Sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 150. Flipkart is also giving flat Rs50 Instant Cashback on Paytm Wallet on a minimum Order Value of Rs 500, which is valid once per Paytm account.

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 38,990 on Flipkart. The original price of this smartphone is Rs 41,990, which means you avail 7 percent discount. You will get a Rs 3000 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards Transactions. You will also get Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6499.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2022 4:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22
automobile
Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22
Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023

News

Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023

Top true crime series that you can stream on Netflix now

Photo Gallery

Top true crime series that you can stream on Netflix now

Top crime series to watch online now: House of Secrets, Ted Bundy Tapes, Tiger King and more

Photo Gallery

Top crime series to watch online now: House of Secrets, Ted Bundy Tapes, Tiger King and more

Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides

News

Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

automobile

Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Best deals on smartphones under 40,000 on Flipkart: OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and more

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023

Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL के इस पैक में मिलेगा 850GB डेटा अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग और बहुत कुछ, जानें कीमत

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade के दाम हुए 10 लाख रुपये कम, जानें अब कितनी है कीमत

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, मिल सकता है 64MP कैमरा

Free Fire MAX के 5 सबसे लोकप्रिय बंडल, Zombie Samurai समेत कई नाम है लिस्ट में शामिल

BMOC The Grind के पहले दिन Team OX रही टॉप पर, जानें किसे मिले कितने पॉइंट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

Best deals on smartphones under 40,000 on Flipkart: OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and more
Deals
Best deals on smartphones under 40,000 on Flipkart: OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and more
Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

automobile

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22
Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023

News

Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023
Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides

News

Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides
Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

automobile

Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers