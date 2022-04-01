Best deals on smartphones under 40,000 on Flipkart: OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G, realme 9 Pro+ 5G, and more

E-commerce website Flipkart keeps on bringing deals on its platform. We have compiled a list of top smartphone deals under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart. From Samsung, Realme, and Vivo to several other brands, they bring the best deals on their smartphone via Amazon and Flipkart. Also Read - Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

realme 9 Pro+ 5G

realme 9 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 26,999, down from Rs 29,999, which means you avail 10 percent discount on the smartphone. The e-commerce giant is giving flat Rs50 Instant Cashback on Paytm Wallet on a minimum Order Value of Rs 500, which is valid once per Paytm account. In addition, you will also get 25% Off on Discovery+ Subscription and 3 Class Pack. Also Read - Top crime series to watch online now: House of Secrets, Ted Bundy Tapes, Tiger King and more

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is available at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart deals. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 47,990, which means you get a 16 percent discount. You can get a Rs 3000 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit, Credit EMI, and Debit Card Non-EMI Transactions. You can also get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and Get Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6499.

realme GT Master Edition

The realme GT Master Edition costs Rs 25,999 with several bank offers and discounts. Flipkart is giving Flat Rs 50 Instant Cashback on Paytm Wallet. Additionally, you can also get Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6499.

SAMSUNG Galaxy A52s 5G

SAMSUNG Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at a discounted price of Rs 33,985 for 8GB+128GB storage on Flipkart. You will get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card along with Flat Rs 50 Instant Cashback on Paytm Wallet.

MOTOROLA Edge 20

MOTOROLA Edge 20 is available at Rs 28,199, down from Rs 34,999 on Flipkart. You can Sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 150. Flipkart is also giving flat Rs50 Instant Cashback on Paytm Wallet on a minimum Order Value of Rs 500, which is valid once per Paytm account.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 38,990 on Flipkart. The original price of this smartphone is Rs 41,990, which means you avail 7 percent discount. You will get a Rs 3000 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards Transactions. You will also get Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6499.