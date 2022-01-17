comscore Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now
Amazon and Flipkart are currently hosting their respective Great Republic Day Sale 2022, and Big Saving Days Sale, here's are the best discounts on premium to budget phones that you can look at.

Amazon and Flipkart are hosting respective sales on their e-retail platforms. Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2022 kicked off today, while the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale went live as well and will continue till January 22. As always, there are heavy discounts and offers across categories. If you are planning to buy/upgrade to a new phone here are the best deals you can grab on the leading brands- Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days: Get up to 20 percent discount on cameras from Canon, Nikon, FujiFilm, and more

Best mobile phone deals on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022, and Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

OnePlus 9RT 5G Also Read - Flipkart reveals Big Saving Days sale offers: Top deals on smart TVs from OnePlus, Mi, and more

OnePlus 9RT first sale began today on the Amazon website. The Chinese brand has bundled launch offers like Rs 4,000 instant bank discount, exchange offer, and no-cost EMI. The former flagship OnePlus 9 series will bundle bank discounts, exchange offers, and coupons as well and will be up for grabs starting at Rs 36,999. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2022: Smartphone deals from Realme, Samsung, OnePlus

Apple iPhone 12 (128GB)

Apple’s former flagship iPhone 12 is currently listed at a discount price on both Flipkart and Amazon. The 128GB version will be available at Rs 61,999 as against the MRP of Rs 70,900 on Amazon. The same variant is retailing at a slightly higher price on Flipkart. The 128GB version is listed at Rs 63,999, while the 64GB version will come for Rs 53,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 FE successor, the Galaxy S21 FE for a price under Rs 55,000. With the new model entering the smartphone market, the previous-gen model is getting a temporary price cut, although we expect Samsung to permanently bring down the price following the next flagship series launch. The Galaxy S20 FE is currently available at Rs 36,990 which is a good deal given you get crisp display, an old but reliable processor, and 8GB RAM/128GB of storage. The offer is available on Amazon.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The affordable Redmi Note series is available at a discount price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB storage model. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 as well. Instant discount is available on select Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions. The e-retailer is offering bank discounts, and exchange offers on Redmi Note 11 Pro model as well.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The compact iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart. The discount is applicable on the 64GB version. The 256GB storage option will cost you Rs 64,999. The phone boasts powerful hardware as the older sibling in a compact form factor. It ships with the in-house A14 Bionic chip, a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display, and a capable 12-megapixel dual-camera setup.

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL के बड़े काम के रिचार्ज प्लान, 20 रुपये से कम में मिलेगा 2GB डेटा और वैलिडिटी

वीवो X80 सीरीज के धांसू फोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, जानें संभावित कीमत

फ्री फायर के इन इवेंट में भाग लेकर आज जीत सकते हैं कई रिवॉर्ड

Apple iPhone में रिकॉर्ड करें स्क्रीन, बस सेटिंग में जाकर करना होगा यह काम

PUBG New State Redeem Code जारी, तुरंत ऐसे करें रिडीम और पाएं रिवॉर्ड

