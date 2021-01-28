Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio offer several prepaid recharge offers under Rs 300 that include data benefits as well as unlimited voice calls and access to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video. For instance, Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 and Rs 249 prepaid recharge packs both have a validity of 28 days and offer a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Airtel and Vodafone Idea have a lot more prepaid plans under Rs 300. We take a look at the top prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 for January 2021: Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300

Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid plan Also Read - Airtel now 5G ready in India, demonstrates live 5G services

The plan offers 1.5GB of data per day along with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 28 days. More benefits include 30 days free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, free access to Wynk Music, free online courses with Shaw Academy, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. Also Read - Vodafone Idea offering 50GB bonus data with Rs 2,595 annual prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 298 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 298 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB of data per day along with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS daily. Rest all benefits are the same as the company’s Rs 249 plan including 30 days free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, free access to Wynk Music, free online courses with Shaw Academy, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 299 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea‘s Rs 299 prepaid plan offers 4GB data per day, thanks to the ongoing double data offer. Users also get truly unlimited calls to all networks, 100 SMS per day, and access to Vi Movies & TV Classic. More benefits include weekend data rollover, which allows people to use their unused data from weekdays (Monday to Friday) on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 249 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 249 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day, truly unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, access to Vi Movies & TV Classic, as well as, weekend data rollover. The validity is 28 days. Do note that those who recharge with Vi’s app can avail extra 5GB of data.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 249 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio‘s Rs 249 prepaid plan bundles 2GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid plan offers slightly lesser 1.5GB data per day, though the validity is the same 28 days. More benefits included are unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.