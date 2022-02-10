Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more

If you have not yet been able to buy a gift for your partner, take the gift with a bit of thought because the extravagant gifts remain like a showpiece at home. We have compiled a list of top smartwatches that you can get with the best deals on Amazon during Valentine’s Day. From Samsung, Fossil to Emporio Armani, several brands give offers and discounts during Valentine’s Day. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives major software update: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth is available at Rs 24,800, down from Rs 28,999 on Amazon. It comes with a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor for body composition analysis and Optical Heart Rate Sensor. Additionally, it has health monitoring features such as Advanced Sleep Analysis & Women’s Health. Also Read - Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch with AMOLED screen

The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch with AMOLED screen is priced at Rs 24,995. Wear OS powers it by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. It has a smart battery mode which extends the battery life for multiple days. It comes with Heart Rate & Activity Tracking, Built-in GPS for distance tracking, and Swim proof design 3ATM.

Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 (44mm, black dial)

The Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 (44mm, black dial) costs Rs 25,995 on Amazon. You can pay Rs 25,695 with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. It comes with an AMOLED display, Google Assistant, 8Gb of storage and 1G RAM capacity, Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit, and Built-in GPS for distance tracking.

Michael Kors Gen 5E (43 mm, Rose Gold)

The Michael Kors Gen 5E (43 mm, Rose Gold) is available at Rs 25,995. The smartwatch is powered by Wear OS by Google, works with iPhone and Android Phones, and extends battery life with new smart battery modes for multiple days. In addition, it comes with Google Fit, Built-in GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, WiFi, and wireless syncing.