With the new academic session about to begin, a lot of students will be looking for a new laptop. The sheer number of laptop options could be quite overwhelming. However, students will be looking for the ones that let them browse the internet, make presentations and complete their assignment. We’ve dug some of the best student laptops under Rs 35,000 that would fit the bill.

When looking for best student laptops under Rs 35,000, there are a few important things that you need to consider. A lot of students may not necessarily need a high-end and powerful machine, but the one that is in budget to get the job done. The mainstream laptops are perfect for activities like email, social media, web surfing, creating PowerPoint presentations, Excel sheets, and Word documents. They can also be used for streaming content or watching movies.

Key things to consider

There are a few important things to look for in a mainstream budget laptop. These things include the processor, the amount of RAM, hard disk capacity, OS and battery. Having a powerful processor and at least 4GB of RAM will ensure it functions smoothly. Look for a laptop with Intel’s 7th Gen processor or more. A big battery will ensure you go for hours without a charge, whereas more storage will let you save a lot of data on your laptop.

There are some interesting deals and discounts that e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon India are offering. Do check them out. Here’s our list of best student laptops under Rs 35,000. These include the likes of Dell, HP, Lenovo and Asus.

Asus student laptops

The Asus VivoBook 14 with Intel’s 7th Gen Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD is available for Rs 33,900 via Flipkart. The laptop also comes with Windows 10 OS onboard. 256GB SSD might sound less, but as there are no moving parts in an SSD, the performance will be snappier.

Next is Asus VivoBook X507UA which is available via Amazon India for Rs 27,689. It comes with Intel’s 7th Gen processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Windows 10 OS. The laptop is perfect for those who want more storage, and can compromise a bit on the speed aspect.

For someone with an even lower budget, the Asus VivoBook X540BA on Amazon India could be a good option. It is available for Rs 20,990 and comes with AMD 2-core A9 processor. You also get 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Windows 10 OS.

Dell student laptops

The Dell Inspiron 3567 on Amazon India is available for Rs 29,588. It comes with Intel’s 7th Gen Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Windows 10 Home OS. The laptop is slightly bulky at 2.5Kgs but the overall package is pretty good for the pricing.

Next is Dell Inspiron 15 5000-series (5567) which is available for Rs 34,600 on Flipkart. It comes with a slightly older Intel 6th Gen Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD. On the software side, you get Windows 10 Home OS. It is a good mainstream laptop for light usage.

HP student laptops

HP 14s (cf0055TU) is available on Flipkart for Rs 34,990. It comes with Intel’s 7th Gen Core i3 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 1TB HDD. It also comes with Windows 10 Home OS. One of the interesting things of the laptop that the 14-inch screen is a full HD panel, whereas most laptops come with HD panels.

Next is HP 15g (br001TU) and you can buy it from Amazon India for Rs 34,490. For this price, you get a 15.6-inch Full HD display, which is again a good thing. The laptop draws its power from Intel’s 6th Gen Core i3 processor. It is paired with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD and comes with Windows 10 OS. The laptop also bundles MS Office Home & Student 2016 edition which will be a good addition for students.

Lenovo student laptops

The Lenovo Ideapad 330S (81F40165IN) on Amazon India is a pretty good option for those who want a good mainstream laptop on budget. It is available for Rs 34,890. For this price, you get Intel’s 8th Gen Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also comes with Windows 10 OS. The laptop has a 14-inch Full HD display which makes it even more attractive at this price point.

The next is Lenovo Ideapad 330 which is available via Flipkart for Rs 34,799. It is another attractive option, especially considering its specifications. You get a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel’s 7th Gen Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 1TB storage. The most interesting bit about the laptop is the 2GB discreet AMD Radeon 530 graphics card, something that you’ll rarely find in the segment.