Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more
Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

Amazon and Walmart are hosting early Black Friday sales, offering up to 45 percent discount on iPhone 13 series, Pixel 6, Galaxy Z Fold 3, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and more.

The biggest shopping event is yet three weeks away but Amazon and Walmart seem to be on tenterhooks. The big retailers are hosting Black Friday sale 2021 up and early offering lucrative deals on smartphones, gaming, and laptops, to home appliances. Also Read - This secret button on iPhone can open just about anything

For the uninitiated, Black Friday is traditionally hosted a day after Thanksgiving and marks the official onset of the holiday shopping season. This year Black Friday falls on November 26. Also Read - Apple cuts iPad production to fulfil iPhone 13 demand amid supply chain constraints: Report

While festive sales are over in India, the retailers are still continuing their respective seasons of sales in other parts of the world. As part of the Black Friday deals, Walmart and Amazon are bringing special deals and discounts on some of the premium phones including the iPhone 13 series, former Apple flagships iPhone 12, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip. Retail Egg (via HT) collated some of the best deals on smartphones offered by Amazon and Walmart. Here’s the list- Also Read - Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak says iPhone 13 is not very different from iPhone 12

Best Black Friday Deals on iPhone 13 series, Google Pixel 6, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

Amazon is offering up to 34 percent off on the purchase of iPhone 12, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone X. Those purchasing unlocked iPhone 12, 12 mini, 11 Pro Max, and iPhone XR at Walmart can get up to 37 percent off. One can save up to $380 on fully unlocked iPhone 12 series at Walmart. There are deals of up to 83 percent on unlocked first and second-gen iPhone SE.

The retailer has listed deals on unlocked Google Pixel smartphones as well. Interested buyers can grab up to 76 percent off on Pixel 2, Pixel 3a XL, and Pixel 3 XL. Samsung Galaxy A series, Note series, and S series smartphones are getting up to 81 percent discount. The company is giving up to 62 percent off on prepaid phones from leading brands Samsung, Apple, LG, and Motorola. StraightTalk.com is giving up to 6 percent off on the purchase of the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13.

Major telcos in the US AT&T and Verizon joined the bandwagon as well and are giving up to $1,000 and $1,250 respective discounts on flagship smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. Amazon is offering up to 45 percent off on unlocked and prepaid phones including the newly launched Google Pixel 6, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and Samsung’s premium Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Flip3. Besides these retailers and telcos, wireless telecom brand Boost Mobile has also come with some offers that include up to $200 off on an array of prepaid iPhones and Samsung Galaxy handsets.

  Published Date: November 9, 2021 10:02 AM IST

