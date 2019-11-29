The Black Friday sale is already live in India, and brands like Xiaomi, Nokia and Realme are offering good deals on phones. It is important to note that Realme’s Black Friday sale offers will be valid for only one day. Xiaomi’s Black Friday sale will continue until December 2. During the same time last year, the Chinese company sold over 600,000 units of Redmi Note 6 Pro in just one day. Apart from Realme and Xiaomi, Nokia is also giving up to Rs 5,000 gift cards to customers. Read on to know more about Black Friday sale deals in India.

Black Friday sale India: Deals on Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones

During Xiaomi‘s Black Friday sale, one will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on all HDFC debit and credit cards. This offer is valid across e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon India as well as on Mi.com. The HDFC cashback is maximum capped at Rs 1,500, which is also available in offline partner stores.

You can get the Mi A3 for Rs 12,499, and the Poco F1 for Rs 14,999. The popular Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 11,999. This price is for both 6GB + 64GB model and the 4GB + 64GB variant, which is nice. The Redmi Note 7S can be purchased for Rs 8,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Realme is giving up to Rs 2,000 discount and up to Rs 500 cashback on HDFC bank debit cards. During Realme’s Black Friday sale, buyers can get Realme 5 Pro for Rs 11,999, after a discount of Rs 2,000. The Realme 3, which starts at Rs 7,999, has received up to Rs 1,500 discount. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,499. The 2GB RAM with 32GB storage model of the Realme C2 is available for Rs 6,499, and after the discount, you will get it for Rs 5,999.

Talking about Nokia’s Black Friday sale, the gift card offer is valid until December 1. The Rs 5,000 discount offer can be availed on the purchase of the Nokia 7.2 (4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage). The list also includes Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 5.1 Plus phones. The brand is giving a gift card worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Nokia 8.1, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.1 Plus.

The list also includes Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 2.2 (2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB). Further, the company is also giving a gift card worth Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the Nokia 6.2. You will only be able to redeem the gift card on the next purchase from Nokia.com. At the time of purchase, you will have to apply the promo code – “GIFTCARD” to get a discount. Nokia says that the gift card will be e-mailed to customers within seven days of delivery of your selected device.

Features Nokia 8.1 Xiaomi Poco F1 Realme 5 Pro Price 26999 17999 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 13MP 12MP + 5MP Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP 16MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,000mAh 4,035mAh