Blaupunkt Anniversary sale is now live on Flipkart: Check out the best deals

Blaupunkt's 50-inch Ultra-HD TV with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels is available at Rs 31,999, down by Rs 2,000 on Flipkart.

Blaupunkt is celebrating its first year anniversary in India. The German TV brand is offering massive discounts on some of its TV models via Flipkart. As per the company, these models are available at up to 40 percent discounts. The sale is now live and will come to an end on August 3. The pricing of Blaupunkt TVs on Flipkart is Rs 11,999. Also Read - Flipkart teams up with Pocket FM to foray into the audiobooks segment

Flipkart Blaupunkt sale: Best deals on TVs

Blaupunkt’s first TV in India was a Cyber Sound 32-inch which is now selling at Rs 11,999, down from Rs 13,499. The 40-inch model of the same TV is available at Rs 15,999, down by Rs 1,000 and the 42-inch Full-HD TV model will now cost you Rs 17,999, down from Rs 19,999. It comes with Android version, Ultra-thin Bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output.

The 43-inch TV model is selling at Rs 19,999, down from Rs 21,999. It comes with Android 10, inbuilt 2GB Ram, 8GB ROM, and a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design. Additionally, it also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers.

Blaupunkt’s 50-inch Ultra-HD TV with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels is available at Rs 31,999, down by Rs 2,000. This TV model comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The German TV brand recently launched a new 43-inch TV at Rs 28,999. It is now selling at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart. It comes with support for 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is clearly on par with those high-end TVs.

Blaupunkt’s bezel-less design 55-inch model was launched at Rs 39,999. It is now selling at a discount of Rs 2,000 making it priced at Rs 37,999. The high-end 65-inch TV model is available at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart. It was launched at a price of Rs 56,999 in India. The highlights of this model include 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12.

  Published Date: August 1, 2022 5:37 PM IST

