News

BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised to include annual Eros Now subscription

Deals

BSNL has revised its Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan to offer Eros Now subscription for 365 days and more benefits. Check out the details.

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its annual Rs 1,999 prepaid plan to include more benefits such as extended validity for Eros Now subscription. More changes have been introduced as well. BSNL’s Rs 1,999 plan comes with a validity of 365 days along with data, calling, and SMS benefits. Telecom Talk first reported that OTT subscription benefits have been revised for BSNL’s Rs 1,999 annual plan, while the basic data and calling benefits remain the same. Also Read - BSNL Rs 199 prepaid plan introduced: Know benefits, validity and more details

As per the report, the BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan is available across all circles in India where BSNL operates. It will be effective from January 1, 2020. Also Read - BSNL to offer extra 1140 minutes with revised prepaid STV 135: Check details

BSNL’s Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan revised: Here are the details

BSNL’s Rs 1,999 prepaid plan now offers Eros Now subscription for up to one year, instead of 60 days previously. The Lokdhun subscription benefit, however, has been reduced to 60 days. Previously, the plan bundled one year of Lokdhun subscription. Apart from this, BSNL’s Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan also gives its users access to PRBT (Personalised Ringback Tone) with an unlimited song change option for the entire validity period. Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan with unlimited voice calling

BSNL‘s Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan also includes unlimited voice calling to any network within India and national roaming including in Mumbai and Delhi. It also bundles 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period. Data benefit of 3GB data per day or 1095GB data for the entire validity period is included as well. The validity of the plan is 365 days.

For those looking for other long-term prepaid plan options from BSNL, the company offers a PV-1499 prepaid plan for Rs 1,499, which was made available starting September 1, 2020. The validity of this plan is also 365 days. It offers a total of 24GB of data. It includes unlimited voice calling as well, though it comes with a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day. More benefits include 100 SMS daily, just like the company’s Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2020 8:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 29, 2020 8:32 PM IST

