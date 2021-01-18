BSNL has unveiled its Rs 365 prepaid plan, which comes with several benefits including calling and data. The plan is arguably one of the cheapest annual plans. In comparison, rivals like Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer several prepaid plans with 365 days validity. Among benefits are also access to OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Eros Now which is bundled with the plans. We take a look at the annual prepaid plans by BSNL, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, and Reliance Jio: Also Read - BSNL Rs 365 prepaid annual plan launched for all circles: Get details here

BSNL vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Prepaid annual plans compared

BSNL’s Rs 365 prepaid plan is available across the country. It offers unlimited voice calling to any network in India, 2GB data per day, as well as 100 SMSes per day to any network. Do note that the data speeds will reduce to 40 Kbps after exhaustion of the daily limit. It also includes BSNL Tunes subscription, which will only be valid for 60 days. The validity of the plan is 365 days.

BSNL Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,999 plan

The plan offers a total of 24GB of data along with unlimited voice calling benefits (250 minutes per day), and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 365 days. The plan comes with the same validity of 365 days, though it bundles 3GB data per day in addition to unlimited voice calling capped at 250 minutes per day and 100 SMSes daily. It also bundles Eros Now subscription as well.

Airtel Rs 1498 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 1498 prepaid plan offers a total of 24GB of data in addition to truly unlimited calls and a total of 3600 SMS. The validity is 365 days. More benefits include 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and more.

Airtel Rs 2498 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 2498 prepaid plan bundles 2GB data per day and 100 SMS daily as well as unlimited calls. More benefits include access to Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music along with Amaozn Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial for 30 days, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free Hellotunes. The validity is 365 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has a Rs 2,399 prepaid plan that offers 365 days validity. It includes 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day, along with a complimentary subscription of Jio apps. The data speeds will be capped to 64 Kbps post exhaustion of the daily limit. The plan also comes with access to Disney+ Hotstar for the entire validity period.

Reliance Jio Rs 2599 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio Rs 2599 plan offers similar benefits for a validity of 365 days. It bundles unlimited voice calls, 2GB data per day plus 10GB extra, 100 SMSes daily, complimentary subscription of Jio apps and Disney+ Hostar.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1499 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 1499 prepaid plan includes unlimited voice calls to all networks, a total of 24GB of data and 3600 SMS along with access to Vi Movies and TV Basic. The validity is 365 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2399 prepaid plan

The benefits offered by Vodafone Idea’s Rs 2399 prepaid plan are truly unlimited calls to any network, 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMSes. The pack is valid for 365 days. More benefits include weekend roll-over and access to Vi Movies and TV Basic.