Buy Apple iPhone 12 at huge discounts on Amazon and Flipkart: Check details

On Amazon, Apple iPhone 12 64GB storage variant is selling at Rs 53,999, the 128GB variant will cost you Rs 60,999 and the 256GB storage variant is selling at Rs 69,999. 

Apple has finally launched the third-gen iPhone SE at a starting price of Rs 43,900 in India. Just after the launch, iPhone 12 is available at discounts and offers on Amazon and Flipkart. On Amazon, iPhone 12 64GB storage variant is selling at Rs 53,999, the 128GB variant will cost you Rs 60,999 and the 256GB storage variant is selling at Rs 69,999. Also Read - Why is Apple Mac Studio so expensive? Can't I just get a Mac Mini instead?

In terms of bank offers, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card, a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions and a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs1,250 with Citibank Credit EMI transactions on the purchase of iPhone 12 on Amazon. As for the exchange offer, customers can get up to Rs 14,900 off, depending on the handset they are exchanging. Also Read - Apple discontinues iPhone SE 2020 in India: Good time to buy it with discounts now?

Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) is selling at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart. In terms of offers, buyers can get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. At the time of writing this story, the 64GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 12 were out of stock on the e-commerce platform. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series get two new colour variants: Check details

For the unversed, iPhone SE 2020 has disappeared from the Apple India website after the launch of its successor iPhone SE 2022. However, the second-gen iPhone SE is still available for purchase on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Flipkart will offer 5 percent “Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card”.

The newly launched iPhone SE 3 5G comes in midnight, starlight and Product (Red) colour variants. It comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants and it will start in India at Rs 43,900. According to Apple, the iPhone SE 2022 will be up for pre-orders in India starting March 11 and will be available for purchase starting March 18 across Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

The highlights of the newly launched iPhone SE include the A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series smartphones.

  Published Date: March 10, 2022 1:43 PM IST

