Cashify has partnered with HMD Global and will hold a Republic Day Sale for Nokia smartphones. The sale is designed for existing Nokia users as well as users who are currently on smartphones from other brands. The sale is now live and will go on until 26 January. Note that the sale is only on the Nokia E-store.

During the sale, users looking to buy a new Nokia smartphone can exchange any smartphone listed on Cashify for a great deal. Further, consumers exchanging their old smartphone will get an additional value of Rs 1,000 on their phone’s listed price. So if your phone is listed at Rs 4,000 exchange value, you will get an exchange value of Rs 5,000.

The offer is valid on select Nokia smartphones. These are the Nokia 7.2 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, Nokia 7.2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and the Nokia 6.2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The offer is also available on the Nokia 2.3 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. The 3GB RAM + 32GB and the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variants of the Nokia 2.2 is also on offer.

“We are thrilled to announce the special Republic Day sale for Nokia smartphones. Through this partnership, we aim to provide consumers with a hassle-free and value-for-money upgrade experience. Being the official trade-in partner for Nokia smartphones, we aim to help users of Nokia phones at their doorstep and provide them with our best service,” said Nakul Kumar, Co-founder and COO, Cashify.

How to purchase during the Cashify Nokia Sale

To buy a Nokia smartphone in the Cashify Republic Day Sale, visit Nokia’s E-store portal and select the phone you want. Once you hit ‘Buy Now’, you will see an ‘Exchange offer available’ screen. Hit ‘Start Exchange’ and once you are redirected to the Cashify page, fill in details of your used phone. Once you see the exchange value available on your existing device, you can proceed to pay. A Cashify executive will pick up your phone and as soon as the phone is picked, your exchange amount will be transferred.