Check out Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 deals available during Realme Million Days Sale

Flipkart is offering straight discounts, bank offers and Flipkart Exchange offer to its buyers. In addition, Flipkart is also offering it's Complete Mobile Protection under it's Flipkart Protect plan at a discounted rate during the Realme Million Days sale.

  • Published: July 10, 2019 11:53 AM IST
realme-c2-review-bgr-india-8

Smartphone maker Realme has just teamed up with Flipkart for its Million Days Sale. The company is offering a number of it’s entry-level and budget smartphones at a discount. The sale event kicked off today, and will go on for three days. This sale comes just days after Realme teased the launch of its upcoming smartphones, the Realme X and possibly the Realme 3i.

Taking a look at the offers, most of the things are similar to what one may see in most Flipkart Sale events. The e-commerce giant is offering straight discounts, bank offers and Flipkart Exchange offer to its buyers. In addition, Flipkart is also offering it’s Complete Mobile Protection under it’s Flipkart Protect plan at a discounted rate. Realme smartphone buyers can get this protection plan for just Rs 199 instead of the standard Rs 399. This plan is in addition to the usual warranty that Realme offers on its devices and smartphone accessories.

In fact, the sale event is also being held on Realme.com and at about 8,000 offline Realme partners across the country. As previously reported, Realme has revealed that buyers will get a two-year warranty instead of the regular one year one. Now let’s take a look at the smartphones available in the Realme Million Days Sale event.

Realme Million Days Sale event details

Realme C2

First up is the Realme C2 that launched sometime back. Flipkart and Realme are offering this entry-level smartphone at Rs 5,999. It is worth noting that we are talking about the base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The second variant of the smartphone with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 6,999. The third and final variant of the smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 7,999.

Taking a closer look, you may be thinking that these prices are similar to the launch price of the Realme C2. To be forthcoming, you are correct and there is no flat discount at work here. However, you can still make use of the Flipkart Exchange offer or the bank offers to push down the purchase price. The inclusion of a two-year warranty can also be termed as money saved in buying an additional warranty.

Features Realme C2
Price 5999
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Realme 3 Pro

The second smartphone that is part of the Realme Million Days Sale is the Realme 3 Pro. Realme 3 Pro is the top-of-the-line smartphone that the smartphone maker currently sells in the India market. According to the Flipkart listing, Realme is offering Rs 1,000 as a flat discount on the smartphone. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 13,999 after a Rs 500 discount.

The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 14,999 after a Rs 1,000 discount. The third and top variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999. after a Rs 1,000 discount. All these devices come with similar benefits that we mentioned above. If you are planning to buy the Realme 3 Pro then you should hurry up as half of the variants have already gone out of stock.

Features Realme 3 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,045mAh

