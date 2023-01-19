Croma Republic Day sale with offers on mobile phones, TVs, smartwatches goes live

Croma has announced its Republic Day sale that will run between January 19 and January 29, offering discounts and deals on a range of products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, televisions, smartwatches, and soundbars. The Tata-owned marketplace said that you can buy gadgets, home appliances, accessories at up to 50 percent off, along with up to Rs 5,000 cashback on consumer finance and 10 percent instant discount on select bank cards. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 5's Geekbench result reveals Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 16GB of RAM

If you buy a smartphone from Croma during the Republic Day sale, you will be eligible for a scratch and win card, as well as win from more than 2.5 lakh gifts or Tata Nexon EV car or a Revamp Moto Electric Bike. As a part of unique promotions during the sale period, Croma is also providing buyers with coupon codes that can be used for in-store purchases. Also Read - WhatsApp wants to make it easy for you to block pesky contacts: Here’s what it plans to do

Croma is selling Intel Core i3 laptops at the best price of Rs 33,990, while gaming laptops are currently available at an effective starting price of Rs 54,990 in the sale. If you are a student or a teacher, you get a flat 10 percent discount. Samsung Neo QLED TVs can be purchased at an instalment price of Rs 1,990 per month, while its other 4K LED TVs start at Rs 990 per month. For the LG OLED TVs, you can enrol for the EMI plan that starts at Rs 2,999 per month. Also Read - Garmin launches rugged Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch in India with up to 70 days battery life

The sale features products from brands such as Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, Lenovo, LG, Voltas, Redmi, and Oppo among others. “Through its Constitution of Joy campaign, Croma aims to go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver great service, make a difference in the lives of others and improve customer experiences, much as the constitution was written to improve India and protect people’s rights,” said Croma in a press release.

Since the winter season is almost over, Croma is promoting sales of air conditioners with the EMI offer of Rs 2,999 a month for Voltas’ four-in-one split air conditioner. The sale also has offers on refrigerators, including the one where the Croma 307L inverter frost-free refrigerator is available for the low price of Rs 22,990.