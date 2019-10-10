Daiwa is offering decent discounts on its LED TVs, smart TVs, Quantum Luminit TVs, as part of ‘Smart Utsav Offers.’ The company says that the Diwali sale is already live, so customers can buy any Daiwa TV via offline stores at a discounted price. The brand is promising that users will witness attractive deals along with the benefit of zero percent interest on EMI schemes with Bajaj Finserv. All the 32-inch Daiwa TVs ship with 1+2 years warranty, and the rest of the TVs with 1+1 year warranty, as per the company. Check out the best deals available on Daiwa smart LED TVs during the company’s “Smart Utsav” sale.

32-inch D32SBAR smart TV with built-in soundbar

This Daiwa TV is originally priced at Rs 12,990. As part of the company’s “Smart Utsav” sale, the Android TV is currently available for Rs 11,290. The television packs an A+ grade panel, and supports Quantum Luminit tech and Wide Colour Gamut plus exotic bass with a built-in soundbar. It boasts of a new Smart TV interface called ‘The Big Wall’ UI. The TV also comes equipped with official apps, giving access to 17,00,000+ hours of content, as per the company.

32-inch D32C4S smart LED TV

This 32-inch TV will cost you Rs 10,990, down from Rs 12,490. The comes with “The Big Wall UI” and HRDP tech. The company ships this D32C4S TV with Android 8.0 operating system. With this TV, you will be able to access 7000+ free movies via Movie box app. It offers support for both Wifi and E-Share facility. There is also a 32-inch D32A10 LED TV, which is not a smart TV. You can purchase this non-smart television for Rs 8,990.

40-inch D42E50S smart full HD LED TV

You can also go for the 40-inch Daiwa TV, which is currently available for 18,990. The TV comes with full HD resolution, inbuilt box speaker, A+ Grade Panel, and Cricket Picture mode. The company claims that the 40-inch Android TV supports 17,00,000+ hours of content.

55-inch D55QUHD-M10 4K UHD Quantum Luminit smart LED TV

Lastly, the 55-inch Daiwa TV can be purchased for Rs 35,990 in India. It runs Android 7.0 OS out of the box. This smart TV supports HDR 10, Quantum Luminit technology, and Wide Colour Gamut. It offers official apps that gives access to 17,00,000+ hours of content, similar to other TVs.

Commenting on Smart Utsav Sale, Arjun Bajaj – Founder – Daiwa TV said, “We’re are delighted and excited to offer such massive discounts to the consumers. Adding value to this, would be the 0% Interest on EMI which consumers can avail with Bajaj Finserv, exclusively with Daiwa Products. Apart from this we shall also run several bundled offers closer to Diwali. This Diwali, we aim to smarten every Indian Home with Smart TV.”