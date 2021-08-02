Deal of the day, August 2: Samsung Galaxy F12 budget phone is available with massive discount on Flipkart today. Launched earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy F12 is selling with Rs 1,000 instant discount, which brings down the price under Rs 10,000. If you are looking to buy a good battery smartphone under Rs 10,000, the Samsung Galaxy F12 is one of the best you will get. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from Aug 6 to Aug 10: Details here

Samsung Galaxy F12 comes in two variants 64GB and 128GB storage. The discount can be availed with both the storage versions. Flipkart is offering Rs 1,000 instant discount on transaction with ICICI Bank Debit card. Also Read - Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro starting at Rs 1,299 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy F12 discounted price

After applying the discount offer, the Samsung Galaxy F12 64GB storage model can be grabbed at a lower price of Rs 9,999. The 128GB storage model of the Samsung phone can be grabbed at Rs 10,999 after the bank discount. Samsung Galaxy F12 currently retails at a price of Rs 9,999 for the base 64GB storage in India. The top-end model of the smartphone with 128GB storage comes with a price tag of R 11,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 in pictures: A fancy 5G phone

In addition, Flipkart is offering 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 20 percent off on 1st transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Mobikwik, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transaction, and 10 percent off on First time ICICI Mastercard Credit Card transaction.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F12 is one of the best smartphones you can get under the price tag of Rs 10,000 in India. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.51-inch HD+ display, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system coupled with a 5-megapixel image sensor + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel.

The phone is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with support for microSD card that can expand the storage by up to 512GB. One of the key highlights of the phone is the battery setup. The phone comes packed with a massive 6000mAh battery.