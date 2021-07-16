Get Xiaomi's Mi Band 5 smart fitness band at just Rs 299: How to get the deal

Xiaomi is offering massive discounts on several products account categories during its ongoing Mi anniversary sale on mi.com. The Chinese tech giant is celebrating its seven years in the country via the anniversary sale. During the sale, Xiaomi is offering some of its popular products for Rs 999 and under. On Thursday, the company offered Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch at a lower price of Rs 999. Today, Xiaomi will offer the Mi Band 5 at a lower price of Rs 299. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in July 2021: Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazfit GTS 2e, etc

Mi Band 5 deal – Check it here

During the Mi anniversary sale, Xiaomi is hosting a 4PM sale. During today’s 4PM sale, the company will sell the popular Mi Band 5 at just Rs 299. That’s right. If you have been waiting to get the smart fitness band for a long time, this is surely the best time to get the Mi Band 5 in the country. Originally, the Mi Band 5 comes at a price of Rs 2499. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 35000 to buy in July 2021: Pixel 4a, Mi 11X, and more

If you are interested to buy the Mi Band 5 during today’s sale, ensure to be quick. The company has confirmed to put only a limited number of units on sale, which means not everyone will be able to get the offer. In addition to the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi will sell the Mi Soundbar at Rs 999 and Redmi 9i base model at Rs 999 during the 4PM sale on mi.com.

Mi Smart Band 5 is surely one of the best fitness bands you can get in the country right now. Launched last year, consumers expect Xiaomi to soon launch the successor to the Mi Band 5 dubbed the Mi Band 6 in India soon. The Chinese manufacturer is yet to reveal details related to the Mi Band 6 India launch yet.