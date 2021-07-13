Deal of the day: iPhone 12 available with a massive Rs 9,000 discount on Amazon

Amazon has announced Apple Days sale ahead of the Prime Day sale, which will begin on July 26 midnight. The Prime Day sale will continue until July 27. During the Apple Days sale, the e-commerce giant is offering massive discount deals on several Apple products including iPhones, iPads, Macbooks and more. One of the best deal available during the Apple Days sale is on the latest iPhone 12. Also Read - New iPad Mini coming in late 2021, rumoured to get new Pro design

iPhone 12 retails at a price of Rs 79,900 in India right now. During the Apple Days sale, the iPhone 12 is selling with a discount of up to Rs 9,000, which brings down the price of the latest iPhone model to Rs 70,900. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone available with discount of up to Rs 1,250 on Amazon

iPhone 12 discount offer detailed

During the sale, the iPhone 12 64GB storage model white version is originally priced at Rs 79,900 in India. After the discount offered during Amazon Apple Days sale, this iPhone 12 model can be grabbed at a much lower price of Rs 70,900. Also Read - Amazon website was down, some users could not access the online shopping site for hours

The iPhone 12 64GB blue model is also available with discount during the Amazon Apple Days sale. This iPhone model is available at a much lower price of Rs 71,900 during the Apple Days sale. The original price of the model is set at Rs 79,900.

So, if you have been looking to purchase the iPhone 12 for a long time, this is surely the best time to get the phone.

During the Apple Days sale, Amazon is offering discount on both new as well as old iPhones. Besides the iPhone 12, the e-commerce platform is offering discount on iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, among others.

Additionally, several Apple iPad and Macbook models are also available with big discount offer during the Apple Days sale. The sale will continue until July 17 on the e-commerce platform.