Deal of the day: OnePlus 9 up for grabs with a massive Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon

OnePlus 9 is selling with a massive discount on Amazon today. All variants of the OnePlus 9 are available with an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the e-commerce platform, but there's a catch. The instant discount is available only for HDFC Bank credit card users. So, you will be able to avail the offer only if you purchase the OnePlus 9 with HDFC Band credit card.

The OnePlus 9 was launched in India earlier this year for a price starting at Rs 49,999. The price is for the base model that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model of the OnePlus 9 flagship smartphone will come packed with a 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This model of the phone comes at a price of Rs 54,999.

Also Read - Phones to launch in India next week: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Redmi Note 10T, more

OnePlus 9 discount offer on Amazon

After applying the HDFC Bank offer, the OnePlus 9 base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be grabbed at Rs 46,999. The top-end model of the OnePlus 9 smartphone with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage can be grabbed at Rs 51,999 after applying the HDFC Bank offer. The interesting bit to note here is that the Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card offer is also available on the official OnePlus website.

In addition, Amazon is also offering Rs 11,100 off on exchange. So, if you have an old phone to exchange the OnePlus 9 with, you can get up to Rs 11,100 off. However, the exchange value of your old phone completely depends on the condition of the device.

The discount offer is available on all three colour options of the OnePlus 9 including the Astral black, arctic sky, and winter mist.