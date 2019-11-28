comscore Dell Black Friday Sale: Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 get discount
Dell Black Friday Sale: Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors get discount and cashback

Dell is offering discount and cashback offer on Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 laptops during its Black Friday sale. Here is a look at top deals.

  Updated: November 28, 2019 10:49 AM IST
Dell Inspiron 7572 Review 2

Dell is offering discounts on its Inspiron series laptops during Black Friday sale. While Black Friday is a big day in the US, companies are trying to bring some of the offers to India as well. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and Realme have also announced Black Friday sales in the country. Customers can avail 10 percent cashback up to Rs 8,000 on ICICI credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers can also get Sennheiser HD 4.40 Bluetooth headphones worth Rs 7,490 for Rs 99 only. If you are planning to buy a mid-range laptop then you should look at Dell’s Black Friday deals first. Here is a look at top deals and offers on Dell Inspiron laptops.

Dell Inspiron 14 5490

During its Black Friday sale, Dell is offering Inspiron 14 5490 starting from Rs 33,889.99. It was previously available starting from Rs 39,089.99 and is getting a discount of Rs 5,190. The model with 10th generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 4GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage is available for Rs 33,889.99. The model with 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage is available for Rs 48,289.99. The Inspiron 14 5490 features a 14-inch Full HD display.

Watch: Microsoft Surface launch Event: Top 5 announcements

Dell Inspiron 15 5590

Dell seems to be offering discount only on its Inspiron range of laptops. The Inspiron 15 5590 is available starting from Rs 33,299.99 during the sale. The 15-inch laptop with 10th generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage and Windows 10 Home Single Language is available for Rs 33,299.99. The model with 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage is available for Rs 52,589.99. The Inspiron 15 5590 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 3-cell 42WHr battery and Core i5 model has NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics as well.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review: A reasonable convertible

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review: A reasonable convertible

Dell Inspiron 15 7591

Dell is offering Inspiron 15 7591 with 9th generation Intel Core processors starting from Rs 60,954.99. The model comes with 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 discrete graphics with 3GB of video memory. The model with Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage is available for Rs 76,189.99. It can also be configured with Core i9-9880H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4GB GDDR5 memory. This model is getting Rs 20,000 off and is available for Rs 1,04,189.99.

  Published Date: November 28, 2019 10:49 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 28, 2019 10:49 AM IST

