News

Diwali offer: RCA smart TVs available with up to 61% discount on Amazon India

Deals

The 32-inch RCA HD ready TV is priced at Rs 8,999. The 43-inch RCA FHD Smart TV can be purchased for Rs 17,999 via Amazon India.

  Updated: October 24, 2019 4:56 PM IST
RCA 32-inch HD Ready TV

RCA is offering up to 61 percent discount on its smart TVs during the Diwali festival. Interested customers can buy any RCA TV via Amazon.in. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the 32-inch RCA HD ready TV can be purchased for Rs 8,999. The brand says it is offering 61 percent discount on this television. Further, the 43-inch RCA FHD Smart TV is priced at Rs 17,999 in the country. There is also a 49-inch FHD Smart TV, which is available for Rs 21,999. The 4K UHD Smart TV of the same variant can be bought for Rs 25, 999. Customers will also witness 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, which is priced at Rs 28,999.

The 43-inch and 49-inch Smart full HD RCA TVs come with a built-in 40W soundbar, which RCA says is a new generation slim soundbar. One will also be able to connect it with external speakers using Wi-Fi. These RCA TVs offer support for Quantum Backlit technology.

The 32-inch, 43-inch, 49-inch FHD, 49-inch 4K, and 55-inch 4K UHD TVs also come with Smart Remote app. The company claims that these TVs offer unlimited entertainment up to 1 Million+ hours of content. Other features of the televisions include Mobile-TV voice search, easy screen sharing, and slim and sleek design. You also get a 1 year warranty with these TVs.

“First of all, we would like to thank our RCA customers on Amazon.in who made our first-ever flash sale of 32” Smart TV at Rs 3,232 a huge success. Our planned quantities were sold within 2 seconds of the flash sale. We want our consumers to enjoy the festival season with our range of TVs. The idea is to make the TV as affordable as possible and reach out to every corner of the country. As technology has reached to the extreme corners of the country, mobile applications are being used by people of every strata, we hope that everyone will be able to buy our TVs as the price is now cheaper than most of the smart phones. With the Great Indian Festival on Amazon from 21st-25th October, we are expecting a very high sale during this season,” said Sumit Maini, Managing Director, Westway Electronics.

  Published Date: October 24, 2019 4:48 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 24, 2019 4:56 PM IST

