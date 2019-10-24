Samsung has revealed special festive offers for its Galaxy S10 series. Customers planning to buy the Galaxy S10e will get benefits up to Rs 18,790. Similarly, with Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, one will get benefits up to Rs 17,000 and Rs 16,000 respectively. It is important to note that this offer will expire after October 31. Read on to know more about the festive offers from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series festive offers

On the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S10e, the company is giving an instant cashback of Rs 8,000. Those buying Galaxy S10 and S10+ can also get an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively. Additionally, Samsung is also giving 10 percent cashback on the SBI Bank cards and bundle benefits up to Rs 6,000. The offers announced will be available across offline channels, Samsung Opera House and Samsung outlets across India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications, features

The Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display running at QHD+ resolution (3040x1440pixels), an aspect ratio of 19:9, and pixel density of 550ppi. It is powered by the company’s Exynos 9820 SoC. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens, with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5 dual aperture lens with OIS support and the third, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees.

On the front is the same 10-megapixel sensor as the Galaxy 10e for selfies and video calling. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,400mAh battery with support for fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. For biometric authentication, it comes with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy S10+ specifications, features

The Galaxy S10+ comes with a larger 6.3-inch QHD+ display with pixel density of 522ppi. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Up front, you get dual camera setup with one being the 10-megapixel sensor, and the other, being an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, there is a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging, wireless fast charging, reverse charging features. Lastly, the smartphone will be offered in 3 variants – 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage. There will also be a 12GB RAM with 1TB storage model in luxurious ceramic White or Black color.

Other common features on the S10-series smartphones include super slow motion video recording up to 8 seconds, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, display with 800nits of brightness, and Dolby ATMOS audio support. On the software front, all three smartphones run Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy S10+ Price 66900 55900 73900 Chipset Exynos 9820 Samsung’s Exynos 9820 chip Samsung 9820 SoC OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie Pie Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.4-inch QHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP 10-megapixel 10MP + 8MP Battery 3,400mAh 3,100mAh 4,100mAh

