Diwali offer: You can buy Vivo phones by paying Rs 101 up front
News

Diwali offer: You can buy Vivo phones by paying Rs 101 up front

Deals

Vivo is offering special offers on a few Vivo smartphones. These include Vivo V17Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo Z1x (8GB), Vivo V15, Vivo S1, Vivo Y17, Vivo Y15, and Vivo Y12.

  • Published: October 17, 2019 4:42 PM IST
As Diwali is just around the corner, Vivo is offering special offers on a few Vivo smartphones. These include Vivo V17Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo Z1x (8GB), Vivo V15, Vivo S1, Vivo Y17, Vivo Y15, and Vivo Y12. Interested customers can buy any of these devices by paying an upfront amount of Rs 101. So basically, customers can buy a Vivo for a down payment of Rs 101, and pay the rest of the money as EMIs.

Further, Vivo is also offering customers up to 10 percent cashback via HDB Financial Services. One can also get five percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions and HDFC Bank consumer loans. There are also EMI options starting from Rs 926. Buyers can also get an exchange bonus of Rs 1,999 on the Vivo V17 Pro and Vivo S1 via the Vivo-Cashify upgrade program. There is a no-cost EMI option and zero down-payment schemes via offline channels. These include Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, and HDBFS.

Do note that this Vivo Diwali offer is valid between October 18 and October 31. Commenting on the sale, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, “We are excited to bring attractive offers for consumers across India, as we get ready for Diwali season. The offers have been specially curated to provide exciting propositions to our customers who wish to celebrate the festival of lights with a new Vivo device.”

Separately, Vivo recently expanded its Z-series with the addition of a new variant of Z1x in India. The Vivo Z1x comes with 8GB of RAM model. The same variant is also on the sale. The device is available in fusion blue color and is priced at Rs 21,990. The new variant is simply the extension of the existing variant and does not bring any other changes beyond its memory configuration.

Features Vivo V15 Pro Vivo Z1x V17 Pro
Price 23990 16990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1
Display Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED-6.38-inch -Full HD+ 6.44-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 128GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP 32-megapixel 32MP + 8MP
Battery 3,700mAh 4,500mAh 4100mAh

  • Published Date: October 17, 2019 4:42 PM IST

