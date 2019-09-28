Diwali with Mi sale kicks off in India today: Check out these top 5 deals

Diwali is just around the corner, and Xiaomi‘s “Diwali with Mi” sale event has kicked off today. The Chinese smartphone maker previously revealed that the sale will go live from September 28. Xiaomi India had confirmed about the same via the official Twitter handle. The “Diwali with Mi” sale event that started today will go on till October 4. As the company promised it is offering some crazy discounts, cashback offers and much more during the sale. Let’s take a look at the top deals at the Diwali with Mi sale.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in February early this year. With this series, Xiaomi is trying to make 48-megapixel camera accessible. “The beast proves itself & how! India’s #48MP Camera journey kicked off with #RedmiNote7Pro,” Manu Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, said in a tweet.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available starting at Rs 11,999 after a Rs 4,000 discount at the Diwali with Mi sale. It is described as “48MP Camera Beast” by the Chinese smartphone maker. The Redmi Note series has helped Xiaomi retain its leadership in India’s smartphone market during the second quarter. It features a dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The primary sensor has a wide f/1.79 aperture and supports 4K at 30 frames per second. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel shooter with AI portrait mode and beautification support.

Redmi 7A

Xiaomi launched the affordable Redmi 7A in India in the month of July. Xiaomi Redmi 7A, as the name suggests, is the successor to the Redmi 6A. Among the many upgrades that it brings, the standout feature is the water repellent splash-proof design. Other features include a HD+ display, Snapdragon 439 chipset, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone gets a Rs 1,200 discount and its base variant with 16GB storage and 2GB of RAM is available for Rs 5,499 at the Diwali with Mi sale.

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi’s wallet-friendly Redmi Note 7S comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The handset offers a dot notch display design as is the trend in the industry. The front and the back panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The budget device is built around an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. Now, the smartphone gets a Rs 4,000 discount and the base variant is available at Rs 8,999 at the Diwali with Mi sale.

Redmi Y3

The Redmi Y3 device from Xiaomi ships with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. The handset is equipped with a 6.26-inch display with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, which is backed by 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB via microSD card with a dedicated card slot.

The selfie camera is its biggest highlight. On the front, the Redmi Y3 packs a 32-megapixel camera an f/2.25 aperture for selfies with EIS support. There is also auto HDR as well as AI portrait mode. At the back, there is a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. During the Diwali with Mi sale it is also getting a Rs 4,000 discount and the base variant will be available for Rs 7,999.

Mi LED TV 4A PRO 32-inch and 43-inch

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro TV integrates Android TV and core Google features including Google Assistant. Talking about the features and specifications, the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch features a HD ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. While the 43-inch variant features a Full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display. It offers support for 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The TV comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage option. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor. The chipset reportedly comes with 7th generation imaging engine which aids in brighter pictures and clear details. It also comes bundled with one remote which can be used to both control the TV and the set-top box.

During the Diwali with Mi sale the Mi LED TV 4A PRO 32-inch is getting a Rs 4,000 discount which brings the price down to Rs 10,999. Mi LED TV 4A PRO 43-inch is getting a Rs 6,000 discount bringing its price down to Rs 19,999.