Dizo launched the Watch R Talk Go smartwatch sometime back in India. The smartwatch is a cheaper version of the original Watch R Talk and it comes with a TFT panel. It has over 150 watch faces and 110 sports modes.

Starting today, the smartwatch will be available for purchase. The first sale of the smartwatch commenced at 12 PM on Flipkart. Let's take a look at all of its details.

Dizo Watch R Talk Go first sale, price, offers

Dizo Watch R Talk Go is priced at Rs 3,499 and it will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It has a 5 percent cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

The smartwatch comes in three color options – Black, Blue, and White.

Dizo Watch R Talk Go specifications and features

The all-new Dizo Watch R Talk Go sports a circular design. It has a 1.39-inch TFT display with a 360 x 360 pixels resolution. It has a bright display of 550 nits and supports more than 150 watch faces. The watch faces can be customized from the proprietary app.

It comes with more than 110 sports modes including cycling, swimming, running, walking, and others. It doesn’t come with GPS, so it will use the phone’s GPS via the Dizo Active App.

The smartwatch has a 3-axis accelerometer under the hood, a blood oxygen monitor sensor, and a heart rate sensor. It also comes with a menstrual period tracker, sleep tracker, and the usual steps tracking feature.

As for the battery, it packs a 300mAh cell that is said to offer a 10-day battery life on a single charge. For charging, it comes with a magnetic charging cradle. A full charge would take about 2 hours.

Other than this, the smartwatch can also send call and SMS alerts. It also sends alerts for individual apps. Other features of the smartwatch include camera control and music control.