Do not miss this deal! Apple MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 79,500

Apple MacBook Air M1 is currently available with a massive discount in India, with an effective price as low as Rs 79,500. Launched last year, MacBook Air was one of the first Apple devices to be powered by the company’s own silicon. It was launched at a price of Rs 92,900. Also Read - Now you can unlock your hotel room using your iPhone or Apple Watch

The Imagine store, an official Apple reseller is currently offering the MacBook Air M1 with a discount of Rs 7,400, bringing down the price to Rs 85,500. HDFC Bank credit card holders can further avail a flat cashback of Rs 6,000 on purchasing the device using the credit card. The credit card cashback is also applicable on EMI transactions. After the HDFC Bank cashback, the laptop is available at an effective price of Rs 79,500. Also Read - iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

At Rs 79,500, this is the lowest price the MacBook Air M1 has been offered throughout the year. Note, The Imagine Store is also offering free delivery to all customers purchasing the laptop. Also Read - Apple will now let iPhone users know if the handset's replaced components are genuine or not

Apple MacBook Air M1: Specifications

MacBook Air M1 sports a 13.3-inch LED-backlit Retina display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and 227 PPI pixel density. The display offers a peak brightness of 400 nits. It is powered by Apple’s first system on a chip, M1, which comes with an 8-core CPU and up to 8-core GPU. The M1 chip is amongst the best ARM based chips currently available in the market. The device features 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of SSD storage.

For security, it comes with a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power on button, along with a backlit Magic keyboard and a force touch trackpad. It comes with support for WiFi 6 and comes with two Thunderbolt ports. It also comes with a 720p FaceTime HD camera and stereo speakers.

The company claims that the laptop comes with a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge. It runs the company’s latest macOS Montery operating system.