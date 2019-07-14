Dyson has just announced that it is planning to launch two of its products at the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. The company shared the details about the upcoming products. Diving in the details, Dyson will launch its V7 Trigger cord-free handheld vacuum and Dyson Pure Cool tower air purifier. Both the products will be available in the Indian market starting July 15, 2019. Similar to most products that will be available during the sale, Amazon will offer a number of ways for buyers to save money. The company also revealed the different color variants that will be available on sale.

Amazon Prime Day sale: Dyson V7 Trigger handheld cord-free vacuum details

The first product, the Dyson V7 Trigger handheld cord-free vacuum comes right after Dyson launched its V11 Absolute Pro. For context, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is a lineup of cord-free vacuum cleaners. The upcoming Dyson V7 Trigger handheld cord-free vacuum ups the game by making sure that it is actually handheld. It is the first handheld vacuum cleaner that Dyson has ever launched in the Indian market. The powerful suction provides a speedy and proper cleaning. The Dyson V7 Trigger handheld cord-free vacuum can go on for up to 30 minutes of “fade-free suction”.

Dyson Pure Cool tower air purifier

Pure Cool air purifier is the next product that Dyson will launch in the market. The company revealed that this product will be available in a “limited-edition Black/Nickel TP04 variant”. Talking more about the product, it is a tower air purifier that can purify the whole room. It automatically senses particular pollutants and gases in the room and goes on to capture about 99.95 percent of ultra-fine particles. Dyson has also added a new Air Multiplier technology making Pure Cool much better than rest of the air purifiers.

The company also revealed that users can control the Pure Air tower air purifier with the help of its Dyson Link app. It is available both for Android and iOS ecosystems. This allows users to keep a check on the pollution both inside and outside. They can also keep track of temperature and humidity inside a room. The air purifier is also Amazon Alexa compatible which means that one can control it using voice commands. Dyson clarified that both the products are asthma and allergy friendly certified. Dyson will reveal the pricing and specifications of both the products in a few hours on July 15, 2019.