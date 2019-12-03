comscore FASTags: Airtel unlimited prepaid plans offer Rs 150 cashback
  • Home
  • Deals
  • FASTags: These Airtel unlimited prepaid plans offer Rs 150 cashback on FASTag
News

FASTags: These Airtel unlimited prepaid plans offer Rs 150 cashback on FASTag

Deals

With select Airtel unlimited prepaid plans, you can now avail Rs 150 cashback on FASTags.

airtel-stock-image-bgr-india-2

The transport ministry had made it mandatory for all vehicles to have a FASTag starting December 1. The deadline for the same has been extended until December 15. FASTags will to enable 100 percent electronic toll collection at National Highways in the country. You can buy FASTags from banks, Paytm and also from Airtel. And as a silver lining, Airtel is offering Rs 150 cashback on FASTag with select unlimited prepaid plans.

List of Airtel plans with cashback on FASTag

Airtel recently revamped its prepaid plan offering to accommodate the 42 percent tariff hike. Out of the newly introduced plans, 7 of them offer Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. Though, Airtel hasn’t revealed exact details. But considering Airtel is selling FASTags, you will have to buy one from the operator. You will also need to reload money using Airtel Payments Bank to be eligible for the same.

Talking about plans, the Rs 248, Rs 298 and Rs 398 prepaid plans come with 28 days validity, and offer 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB daily data, respectively. These plans also come with unlimited Airtel calls. Off-net calls (to other networks) have an FUP of 1,000 minutes. Beyond that, users will be charged at 6 paise per minute.

Airtel price hike: After Vodafone Idea, Airtel hikes prepaid plan prices by up to 42%

Also Read

Airtel price hike: After Vodafone Idea, Airtel hikes prepaid plan prices by up to 42%

Then you have Rs 598 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, and Rs 698 plan offer 2GB daily data. Both plans come with 84 days validity and 100 free SMS daily. Lastly, there are two yearly plans with unlimited calling and 365 days validity. The first plan is available for Rs 1,498, which offers a total of 24GB data and 3,600 free SMS throughout the validity.

FASTag deadline extended to December 15: Here is how it works and where to buy

Also Read

FASTag deadline extended to December 15: Here is how it works and where to buy

The other plan is available for Rs 2,398 which comes with 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily. All 84-day packs come with 3,000 minutes of off-net calling, whereas 365-day packs come with 12,000 mins of off-net calling. Subscribers of these plans also become eligible for Rs 150 cashback on FASTags.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 1:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why
News
Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why
WhatsApp beta update brings in a updated Dark Mode toggle

News

WhatsApp beta update brings in a updated Dark Mode toggle

Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out

News

Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units

Xiaomi Mi Watch gets iOS support with the latest software update

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch gets iOS support with the latest software update

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why

WhatsApp beta update brings in a updated Dark Mode toggle

Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel brings back Rs 20, Rs 50 talk time recharges

Telecom

Airtel brings back Rs 20, Rs 50 talk time recharges
FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

News

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition goes on sale today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition goes on sale today
Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices by 40%

Telecom

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices by 40%
Airtel hikes prepaid plan prices by up to 42%

Telecom

Airtel hikes prepaid plan prices by up to 42%

हिंदी समाचार

टैरिफ में बढ़ोतरी के बाद भी Jio के नए प्लान Airtel और Vodafone Idea के मुकाबले 20 पर्सेंट तक होंगे सस्ते!

Airtel ने फिर से लॉन्च किए टॉक टाइम रिचार्ज प्लान, 10 रुपये से होंगे शुरू

PUBG Mobile ने 3 दिसंबर तक चीटर्स और हैकर्स की नई बैन लिस्ट जारी की, 10 साल के लिए लगाया बैन

Samsung ने Galaxy A 2020 के लॉन्च को किया टीज

Flipkart से मंगवाया 27,500 रुपये का कैमरा, शख्स को मिले टाइल्स के टुकड़े

News

Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why
News
Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why
WhatsApp beta update brings in a updated Dark Mode toggle

News

WhatsApp beta update brings in a updated Dark Mode toggle
Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out

News

Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series global sales surpass 10 million units
Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

News

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos