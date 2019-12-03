The transport ministry had made it mandatory for all vehicles to have a FASTag starting December 1. The deadline for the same has been extended until December 15. FASTags will to enable 100 percent electronic toll collection at National Highways in the country. You can buy FASTags from banks, Paytm and also from Airtel. And as a silver lining, Airtel is offering Rs 150 cashback on FASTag with select unlimited prepaid plans.

List of Airtel plans with cashback on FASTag

Airtel recently revamped its prepaid plan offering to accommodate the 42 percent tariff hike. Out of the newly introduced plans, 7 of them offer Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. Though, Airtel hasn’t revealed exact details. But considering Airtel is selling FASTags, you will have to buy one from the operator. You will also need to reload money using Airtel Payments Bank to be eligible for the same.

Talking about plans, the Rs 248, Rs 298 and Rs 398 prepaid plans come with 28 days validity, and offer 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB daily data, respectively. These plans also come with unlimited Airtel calls. Off-net calls (to other networks) have an FUP of 1,000 minutes. Beyond that, users will be charged at 6 paise per minute.

Then you have Rs 598 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, and Rs 698 plan offer 2GB daily data. Both plans come with 84 days validity and 100 free SMS daily. Lastly, there are two yearly plans with unlimited calling and 365 days validity. The first plan is available for Rs 1,498, which offers a total of 24GB data and 3,600 free SMS throughout the validity.

The other plan is available for Rs 2,398 which comes with 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily. All 84-day packs come with 3,000 minutes of off-net calling, whereas 365-day packs come with 12,000 mins of off-net calling. Subscribers of these plans also become eligible for Rs 150 cashback on FASTags.