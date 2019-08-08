Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Top phone deals and offers

Flipkart and Amazon India are hosting a grand sale on their respective platforms ahead of India’s 73rd Independence Day. Both the Flipkart ‘National Shopping Days’ sale and ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’ 2019 are already live. The three-day Flipkart sale will end on August 10, while the Amazon sale will last until August 11. Both the e-commerce giants are offering tempting offers and deals on a wide range of devices from different brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Honor and Realme. Here’s a quick look at the top deals and offers on Amazon and Flipkart.

Best Flipkart ‘National Shopping Days’ sale offers

Flipkart is offering customers an instant 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit card transactions. One can also avail the same discount on EMI transactions. The Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone recently made its debut in India and is one of the best budget phones. This device is also on the sale with a price label of Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Apart from the 10 percent discount, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 13,500 off on exchange of an old phone. If you are interested in Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 7S device, then you get it for Rs 9,999, down from Rs 11,999.

Furthermore, the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant of the Honor 20i is currently available for Rs 12,999 on Flipkart. If you want to exchange your old smartphone, then you can get up to Rs 12,000 additional discount on the purchase of the Honor phone. The Honor 8X has also received a discount and can be purchased for Rs 10,999 during the Independence day sale.

You can also go for the Realme X, which is available for Rs 16,999, down from Rs 17,999. It offers a pop-up selfie camera setup and a full-screen experience. The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone, which was launched recently, is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 for 6GB + 128GB model. Flipkart is giving you Rs 5,000 discount on this latest gaming phone as it was launched in India for Rs 39,999. There is a no-cost EMI payment option as well. Moreover, you can exchange your old device with the new one and get up to Rs 17,900 off during Flipkart National Shopping Days sale.

The iPhone XS (64GB) will cost you Rs 78,999, and you can get an instant discount of Rs 17,900 in exchange for your old smartphone. The Google Pixel 3a XL can be purchased for Rs 39,999. The exchange value for this device is up to Rs 17,900. Lastly, if you are looking for an entry-level phone, then you go for the Realme C2 device. It is one of the best entry-level phones that you get. This handset is priced at Rs 5,999. There are a lot of smartphones on sale, which you can consider to purchase.

Best Amazon Freedom sale offers

Amazon India in partnership with SBI Bank is offering an instant 10 percent discount with credit card transactions. One can also get discounts on no-cost EMI transactions with Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and on select Debit and Credit cards.

Amazon is giving a decent discount on Xiaomi’s selfie-centric phone. It is available for Rs 8,999, which is the price for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. During the Amazon Freedom sale, you can also buy the Redmi 7, which is currently selling at Rs 8,499. This price is also for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Furthermore, the Realme 3 Pro is available at flat Rs 1,000 discount. You can get it for Rs 12,999 on Amazon India, which seems to be a pretty good deal.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is available with 41 percent of discount, which is tempting. You can buy the Android One phone for just Rs 10,999. Plus, you can also get up to Rs 7,700 discount on exchange. The Realme U1 (3GB, 32GB) is selling at Rs 8,999. With Amazon Pay, customers can get Rs 1,000 cashback. The exchange offer with this device is up to Rs 7,700. Amazon India is also offering a no-cost EMI option. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is selling at Rs 13,990 during the Independence day sale. It offers an AMOLED display, triple cameras, a big 5,000mAh battery and more.

The Apple iPhone XR (64GB) is currently available for Rs 50,999, which sounds interesting. You can further get up to Rs 7,700 off on exchange of an old phone. The Huawei P30 Pro with 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage can be bought for Rs 63,990. You can also get a free Huawei Watch GT smartwatch worth Rs 10,999. Additionally, the exchange value of the handset is Rs 7,700 during the sale. Lastly, the OnePlus 7 (6GB + 128GB) is available for Rs 32,999. There is an additional exchange offer of Rs 2,000 as well on the purchase of the phone.

Features Nokia 6.1 Plus Apple iPhone XR Realme 3 Pro Price 15999 76900 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo iOS 12 Android 9 Pie Display IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) LCD-6.1-inch 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM 64GB onboard storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture 12MP 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture 7MP 25MP Battery 3,060mAh battery 4,045mAh