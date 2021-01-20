comscore Flipkart, Amazon sale: Discounts on mobile phones, Smart TVs and more
News

Flipkart, Amazon sale: Discounts on mobile phones, Smart TVs and more

Deals

Here we will be taking a quick look at some of the best deals being offered during Amazon Republic Day sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Flipkart, Amazon sales (2)

Here's a look at the best deals available during Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sales. (Image: Amazon, Flipkart)

Flipkart Big Saving Days, Amazon Republic Day Sale: Both Flipkart and Amazon are currently holding their Republic Day sales, offering discounts on multiple products across categories. Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale will run until January 24, whereas, Amazon’s Republic Day sale will end a day earlier on January 23. Apart from discounts, people will also be able to take advantage of cost EMIs, exchange offers and more. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P review: Your “Kaamwali bai” now has competition

For the sale, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer customers 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500. Amazon has partnered with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500. Minimum purchases for both the e-commerce websites to avail the instant discount offer is Rs 5,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new 'Phanton Green' color online

Here we will be taking a quick look at some of the best deals being offered on both the platforms. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 budget phone starts getting Android 11 in India

Discounts on smartphones

Redmi 9i 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is available at Rs 7,999, Redmi 9 Prime 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is available at Rs 9,499, Redmi Note 9 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is available at Rs 13,999, Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is available at Rs 13,999, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is available at Rs 17,499.

Poco C3 is available at Rs 6,999 for the base variant, Poco M2 is available at Rs 9,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant. The Poco M2 Pro is available at Rs 11,999 for the base variant and the Poco X3 is starting at Rs 13,999.

Apple iPhone 11 during the sale is available at Rs 48,999, iPhone SE 2020 is available at Rs 27,999, iPhone XR is available at Rs 35,999 and the iPhone 12 Mini 64,490.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available at Rs 44,999. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE starts at Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 8T is available at Rs 42,999, Micromax IN Note 1 is available at Rs 10,999, and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at Rs 13,999.

One of the best deals is the Galaxy Z Flip, which is currently available at Rs 74,999, down from its original price of Rs 1,15,999.

Discounts on Smart TVs

Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch model is available at Rs 14,499, the 43-inch model is available at Rs 23,999. Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch model is available at Rs 33,999 and the 55-inch model is available at Rs 38,999.

Samsung 43-inch Ultra HD Wondertainment Series is available starting at Rs 35,990. Sony Bravia 43-inch (2020 model) is available at Rs 34,990.

LG 32-inch LED TV is available at Rs 12,999 and the 43-inch full HD LED Smart TV is available at Rs 29,990.

TCL 43P30(43S6500FS) 43-inch is available at Rs 23,999, TCL 55P715 55-inch model is available at Rs 43,499, TCL 50C715 55-inch QLED TV is available at Rs 48,999.

Shinco SO32SF 32-inch is available at Rs 11,999 and the SO43AS 43-inch at Rs 19,999.

Discounts on Smart TV Sticks

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020) is available at Rs 2,799.

Mi TV Stick will is available at Rs 2,299, and the Mi TV 4K box is available at Rs 3,299.

Discounts on TWS earphones

Sony WF-XB700 is available at Rs 6,990.

Apple AirPods are available at Rs 10,990.

Oppo Enco W31 is available at Rs 3,499.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: January 20, 2021 9:25 PM IST

