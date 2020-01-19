comscore Flipkart and Amazon India sale: Top deals on smart TVs | BGR India
Flipkart and Amazon India sale: Top deals on smart TVs from OnePlus, Thomson, Xiaomi and others

Both Flipkart and Amazon India are offering discount and cashback offer on smart TVs during the sale. Check out top deals on smart TVs from OnePlus, Thomson, Xiaomi, Vu and others.

  Published: January 19, 2020 2:43 PM IST
Amazon India and Flipkart are once again vying for consumers as part of their sale. Flipkart is hosting Republic Day sale while Amazon India is hosting Great Indian Sale. Both the sale are being held from January 19 to January 22 on their respective platforms. While there are a number of deals on smartphones, Smart TVs seem to be another interesting arena. Here is a look at top deals on TVs and smart TVs during the sale.

Flipkart and Amazon India Sale: Top TV deals

OnePlus TV Q1 with Rs 10,000 cashback on Amazon India

OnePlus made its entry into the smart TV segment with QLED TVs last year. During the Amazon Great Indian sale, the TV is getting a cashback offer for the first time. The OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are available with a cashback of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. The OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900 while the Pro variant is priced at Rs 99,900. These TVs feature 55-inch 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision and HDR support. They run OxygenOS-based Android Pie TV interface and now offer Netflix support as well.

Onida 43-inch Fire TV Edition on Amazon India

While Amazon Fire TV Stick can make any TV smart, it makes more sense to buy a TV with the stick built-in. Enter Onida Fire TV Edition, which comes in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes and runs Fire TV OS. It means you get Alexa voice control and access to all the major streaming services. These TVs also come with Dolby and DTS TruSurround effects. The 32-inch model is available for Rs 11,999 while the 43-inch model will set you back by Rs 20,999.

Thomson 24-inch TV at Rs 4,999 on Flipkart

This is arguably the biggest deal on Flipkart during the Republic Day sale. Thomson is offering the lowest price yet on its 24-inch LED TV. The TV, which was previously available for Rs 7,499, is being discounted to Rs 4,999. The 24-inch TV from the company features a 20W speaker output. Thomson claims to be using Samsung panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The TV runs My wall interface and is available with a one year warranty.

Thomson LED TV available for Rs 4,999 during Flipkart Republic Day sale: Check out other TV deals

iFFALCON by TCL 32-inch Android TV on Flipkart

This is being dubbed as the most affordable Android TV by Flipkart. The TV is available for Rs 9,999 and it runs Android TV interface. There is support for Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube and built-in Chromecast for streaming from your mobile device. The TV comes with a 32-inch HD Ready panel with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and sound output of 16W. There is no cost EMI starting from Rs 834 per month and 10 percent instant discount from ICICI or Kotak Bank.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch Android TV

Xiaomi launched its Mi TV 4X series in India recently as an update to previous models. During Great Indian sale, the 50-inch Mi TV 4X is available on Amazon India for Rs 29,999. The TV comes with a 4K UHD panel, three HDMI ports and two USB ports. There is 20W sound output, Dolby+DTS sound output and built-in WiFi. The TV runs PatchWall UI with Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video support.

Vu Cinema TV now available on Amazon India: Check price, features and offers

Vu Premium Android TV starting at Rs 30,999

The one thing that binds all of us together in the country is Cricket and Vu makes a special TV for such an audience. Vu knows this and offers Premium Android TV with Cricket Mode. These TVs come in three different screen sizes and offer 24W sound output. They run Android with support for YouTube as well as Hotstar. During Republic Day Sale, Flipkart is offering the 43-inch model with 46 percent discount. The 43-inch 4K TV is available for Rs 22,999 while the 50-inch and 55-inch models are available for Rs 28,999 and Rs 36,999 respectively.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2020 2:43 PM IST

