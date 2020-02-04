comscore Flipkart Apple Days Sale: Check out the best deals and offers | BGR India
News

Flipkart Apple Days Sale: Check out the best deals and offers

Deals

The deals during the Flipkart Apple Days Sale include flat discounts and no-cost EMI options on phones like the iPhone XR, 11, 11 Pro and more.

  Published: February 4, 2020 7:17 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR (29)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

E-commerce website Flipkart will host Apple Days sale on its website starting tomorrow. The sale will go on from February 5 to February 8. There will be offers on Apple iPhones during the sale. These include price cuts and no-cost EMI offers. If you’re looking forward to purchasing an iPhone, here are the best deals and offers you need to have a look at.

iPhone XS

The iPhone XS 64GB variant will be available for a discounted price of Rs 54,999 during the Flipkart Apple Day Sale. The phone is currently available for Rs 59,999. Further, more discount offers will be available on exchanging your old phone.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

iPhone 11 series

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro will also be getting offers during the sale. Both the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro will not see price cuts during the sale but will get no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 10,817. Moreover, users of HDFC debit and credit cards will gain an additional discount of Rs 7,000 on purchase using both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

iPhone XR

Apple’s iPhone XR will be listed during the sale with no-cost EMI options. The phone currently is available for Rs 49,900 for the 64GB variant and Rs 54,900 for the 128GB variant. The price of the iPhone XR will likely not be reduced during the sale. The no-cost EMI options will be available from Rs 8,317 per month. Further, HDFC Bank credit and debit card users will get a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on the iPhone XR.

Apple supplier Winstron to manufacture components locally in Bengaluru

Also Read

Apple supplier Winstron to manufacture components locally in Bengaluru

iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S

Even the older iPhone models will get a few deals during the sale. The iPhone 8 64GB which launched at Rs 53,999 will be available at a price of Rs 34,999. The iPhone 7 will be priced at Rs 24,999 and the iPhone 7 Plus will be priced at Rs 33,999. The oldest smartphone in the sale, the iPhone 6S, will be priced at Rs 23,999 during the Flipkart Apple Day Sale.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: February 4, 2020 7:17 PM IST

