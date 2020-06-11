Flipkart Back-To-College Laptop Sale; check best deals

E-commerce website Flipkart is hosting a back-to-college sale on various laptop models. The sale will begin on June 17 next week and go on for four days until June 20. The Flipkart Back-To-College Laptop sale will present great deals on models from brands including Acer, Apple, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Also Read - Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale: Check HP, Dell, Asus, Acer laptops under Rs 60,000

The selected laptops are for college students who need the right blend of performance and portability. The laptops on sale during the Flipkart sale are devices targeted at browsing, research, project work, entertainment, and gaming. Check out some of the deals from the sale below. Also Read - Work from Home: Best laptops from Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and others

Watch: How to get a free PC game every week

Acer

Select Acer laptops will be a part of the Flipkart sale. This includes the Acer Aspire Celeron Dual Core goes on sale for Rs 15,990 during the sale. The Acer Aspire R11 Pentium Quad Core will be priced at Rs 25990. The Acer One 10 Atom Quad-Core, meanwhile, will cost you Rs 11,999. Also Read - HP launches new OMEN 15 gaming laptop with new design, AMD Ryzen CPU

Dell

Some laptops from Dell are also in the sale. These include the Dell Inspiron 5000 Core i3 7th Gen which will sell at Rs 51,990. The Dell Inspiron Core i3 6th Gen will be available for Rs 26,990. Meanwhile, the Dell Inspiron Core i3 6th Gen will sell for Rs 32,990 and the Dell Inspiron Core i7 7th Gen for Rs 60,990. Further, The Dell Vostro 3000 Core i5 7th Gen will be up for Rs 42,990.

HP

Popular laptop brand HP will also be included in the Flipkart Back-To-College Laptop sale. The HP 15 Core i5 6th Gen Rs 46,990. The HP APU Quad Core A8 will be available for Rs 24,990 and the HP APU Quad Core E2 6th Gen will be available for Rs 18,990.

The HP Core i3 6th Gen will be on sale for just Rs 26,490. Meanwhile, the HP Pavilion Core i5 7th Gen will be up for Rs 65,990. The HP Pavilion x360 Core i3 7th Gen laptop will be priced at Rs 45,990 during the sale. Further, the HP Pavilion x360 Core i5 6th Gen will be available for Rs 54,990. The older HP Pentium Quad Core will be sold at Rs 20,990 during the Flipkart Laptop sale.

Lenovo

The Lenovo 310 Core i5 6th Gen will be available for Rs 40,990 during the sale. The Lenovo Core i3 7th Gen will go up for Rs 56,990 and the Lenovo Core i5 7th Gen for Rs 61,990. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Ideapad 110 APU Quad Core A6 6th Gen will be priced at Rs 22,990 and the Lenovo Yoga 510 Core i3 6th Gen will be priced at Rs 42,990.

Other laptop offers

These are not all, there will also be other laptops on sale during the Flipkart Back-To-College Sale. This includes the Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen which will be priced at Rs 55,990 and the Asus APU Quad Core A8 7th Gen, which will be priced at Rs 21,990.