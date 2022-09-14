comscore Apple iPhone 11 under 30K, iPhone 13, and more: Flipkart BBD Apple deals
Flipkart BBD Apple deals: iPhone 11 under Rs 30K, iPhone 13 under 50K, and more

Flipkart has revealed that Apple iPhones will be available starting at Rs 30,000 in India in the Big Billion Days sale.

iphone 13 3

Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days sale for this year. The sale is set for September 23 in the country and as you’d expect, there will be huge discounts on smartphones. It comes without saying that iPhones will also be on sale like every year. Also Read - Apple's iPhone 13 will be available for just Rs 49,990 in Big Billion Days sale

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed some of the discounted prices of the iPhones. And not only the older iPhones, but even the recent iPhone 13 will be available at a lower price. Also Read - Apple rolls out WatchOS 9: Check top features, supported devices

Apple iPhones to start from Rs 30,000 in India

Interestingly, you can get a brand new iPhone with A13 Bionic, the iPhone 11, for under Rs 30,000. Flipkart has revealed that the iPhone 11 will cost Rs. 2X,990. Also Read - iPhone prices in India vs iPhone prices in USA: Former RBI Governor explains why iPhones are expensive in India

Next up, the iPhone 12 mini will be available for under Rs 40,000 in the sale. The device is advertised to be available for Rs 3X,990.

One of the major iPhones that is expected to be popular in the sale will be the iPhone 13. Flipkart has revealed that the phone will cost Rs 49,990 for the 128GB variant, which is a steal deal.

Lastly, the Pro models of this year, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are advertised to start from Rs 8X,990 and Rs 9X,990, repsectively.

Usually, the Pro Max model doesn’t come in sales at such a lower range, however, it appears that this year, buyers can aso buy Apple’s recent big iPhone model.

The eCommerce website has not made them available for purchase right now. But you will be able to grab these iPhones on their discounted priced from September 23.

In related news, Apple launched the iPhone 14 lineup this month. The new iPhone lineup doesn’t include a mini model, rather Apple has offered a big non-Pro model called the iPhone 14 Plus. However, as per a report, the iPhone 14 Plus is the least popular iPhone 14 series model in terms of the pre-order numbers.

  • Published Date: September 14, 2022 9:52 PM IST
