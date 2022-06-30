comscore Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best deals on iPhone 12 mini, Poco F4 5G and more
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best deals on iPhone 12 mini, Poco F4 5G and more

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale will kick off at midnight tonight and will come to an end on July 3. Here's all you need to know about thi sale.

Flipkart is all set to host its Big Bachat Dhamaal sale in India starting midnight tonight and will come to an end on July 3. During the sale, buyers will get discounts and offers including bank offers and on mobiles, phone accessories, laptops, gadgets, clothing, home appliances and more. Below listed are a few best deals on smartphones that will be available at massive discounts during the upcoming Flipkart sale. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders now live on Flipkart: Check complete process here

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best deals on smartphones

Apple iPhone 12 Mini  Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) available for pre-booking on Flipkart: Everything we know so far

During the upcoming Flipkart sale, customers will be able to purchase the iPhone 12 mini at a starting price of Rs 49,999, from Rs 59,900. The highlights of the iPhone 12 mini include A14 Bionic SoC, a 12MP dual-camera setup and a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Also Read - Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal sells stake to Tencent amidst border tensions with China

Poco F4 5G 

Poco F4 5G is will sell at a starting price of Rs 27,999, however, during the sale buyers will get a Rs 3,000 instant discount on SBI and HDFC Bank cards.  The phone comes in Neptune Green and Night Black colours. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64MP triple rear camera setup and more.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Launched at a starting price of Rs 16,499, Poco M3 Pro 5G will come with a price tag of Rs 14,499. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

During the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, Flipkart will also host flash sales where buyers will get limited-time deals on products. As per the preview, the “Dhamaal deals” will take place at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4 PM. Additionally, there will be a “Loot Bazaar” at 12 PM and 10 PM. “Combo Deals” will go live at 12AM, 8AM and 4PM.

For the unversed, Amazon is hosting a Fab Phones Fest currently where buyers can get offers on Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more.

  Published Date: June 30, 2022 6:32 PM IST

