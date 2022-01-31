comscore Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best deals on smart TV from OnePlus, Mi, Sony, and more
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best deals on smart TV from OnePlus, Mi, Sony, and more

The sale will have Dhamaal deals every day at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm. Along with this, a loot market will also be organized, in which many items will be available at very low prices from 8 am to midnight.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale will be live from February 3 to 5. You get huge discounts on everything from clothing to smartphones and other electronic devices. All the offers of Flipkart’s new sale have not yet been veiled. The sale will have Dhamaal deals every day at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm. Along with this, a loot market will also be organized, in which many items will be available at very low prices from 8 am to midnight. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale goes live: Top deals on Honor Magic Watch 2, Redmi Watch and more

In addition, combo deals will be available on Flipkart. All the details of the sale have not been revealed yet. In this, offers will also be available on other items, including beauty make-up. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphone Year End sale: Best deals on iPhone 12 Mini, Realme Narzo 50A and more

Here we have compiled a list of smart TVs available on sale during the Flipkart Bachar Dhamaal sale:

Also Read - Flipkart Smart TV year end sale 2021: Avail massive discounts on Realme HD Ready, OnePlus Y Series, and more

Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inches)

The Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inch) is available at a discounted price of Rs 16,999. The original price of the smart TV is Rs 19,999, which means you can avail 15 percent off on the smart TV. You can also avail of 10 percent off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs 1250 on Rs 5000 and above orders.

SONY Bravia 108 cm (43 inches)

The SONY Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) is priced at Rs 39,999, down from Rs 44,990, which means you avail of 10 percent off. In addition, you will also avail of 10 percent off on Citi Credit/Debit Cards on up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5000 and above. Additionally, there are a flat Rs 500 off Axis Credit Card and Credit EMI transactions.

OnePlus Y Series 100 cm (40 inch)

The OnePlus Y Series 100 cm (40 inches) is priced at Rs 22,499, down from Rs 27,999. You will get additional Rs 2000 off on select Axis Bank Debit card transactions along with 10 percent off on Axis Bank Credit Cards of up to Rs 1250 on orders of Rs 5000 and above.

Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inches)

The Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inches) costs Rs 36,999, down from Rs 75,000. You will avail of 50 percent off on the smart TV. You will get Google Nest Hub at Rs 4999 and Google Nest Mini at Rs 1999. You will get additional Flat Rs 500 off on Citi Credit Card EMI transactions and 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

LG 108 cm (43 inches)

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) is priced at Rs 36,999. The product’s original price is Rs 59,990, which means you can avail of 38 percent off on the product during the Flipkart Bachat Dhaamal sale. You will get 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at Rs 2999.

Realme 108 cm (43 inches)

The Realme 108 cm (43 inches) is available at Rs 28,999, down from Rs 32,999. You can Sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100. In addition, you will also get 10 percent off on Citi Credit/Debit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of Rs 5000 and above.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 3:25 PM IST

