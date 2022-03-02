Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale starts from March 4: Check best deals, discounts on smartphones, gadgets, accessories, and more

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale will start on Friday, March 4. Customers will get discounts on smartphones, wearables, and TV models during this sale. Cells for phones like Motorola Edge 30 Pro will also be hosted in this event. Also, customers will get to see attractive deals on the iPhone 12 series. Customers will also be able to take advantage of bank offers and no-cost EMI options in the sale. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamal sale: Best deals on Samsung F42, Vivo X70 Pro, Realme Narzo 50A and more

In the dedicated page created on Flipkart, information about the offers available in the upcoming sale has been given. During the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, Flipkart will unveil new deals, including combo offers at 12 pm, 8 am, and 4 pm every day. There is also a ‘Loot Bazaar’ in which products will be available at the lowest prices from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Apart from product discounts, Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale will also have the facility of bank card discounts and no-interest EMI for the convenience of the customers.

Some teasers have been launched, which have details related to smartwatches, TV, electronics, and home appliance. They will be made alive by the end of this week.

In this sale, up to Rs 1000 off on UPI transactions and a 10 percent instant discount will be given on the use of IDFC First Bank credit card and Yes Bank credit card. Along with this, no-cost EMI plans, deals on the exchange of old smartphones, Flipkart smart upgrade option, and mobile protection offers will also be brought.

Flipkart is yet to reveal all the deals. Deals related to wearables, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and games are yet to be announced. It is expected that these deals will come out just before the sale.