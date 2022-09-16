comscore Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: 57 percent discount on premium Samsung phones including Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G and more
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Avail massive discount on premium Samsung phones including Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G

Consumers looking to buy Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22+ can avail exciting discounts and purchase it for Rs 59,999.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 202: 57 percent discount on premium Samsung phones including Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G and more

Samsung on Friday announced new offers on Galaxy smartphones for the upcoming festive season. As part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, consumers can avail discounts of up to 57 percent on premium and leading smartphones including Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F13 and Galaxy F23 5G. Consumers can avail a disruptive 57 percent discount on the purchase of Galaxy S21 FE 5G (MRP: Priced at Rs 74,999), which will be available at a net effective price of Rs 31,999, its best offer price till yet. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Paytm cashback offers announced, check details

Consumers looking to buy Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22+ can avail exciting discounts and purchase it for Rs 59,999. Samsung’s popular Galaxy F series will be available for special discounts too. Galaxy F23 5G and Galaxy F13 will be available at attractive price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,499, respectively. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale from Sept 23: Discounts, cashbacks and pay later options

These offers can be availed during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. Offers on Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy F23 will go live starting 1PM today. Offers on Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be live on September 19. Galaxy F13 offers will go live on September 22 for Flipkart Plus consumers. Also Read - Flipkart fined Rs 1 lakh for selling faulty pressure cookers

During the Big Billion Days customers will see 130 ‘Special Edition’ collectibles from 90+ brands across categories bringing a wide assortment of 10,000+ new products. They will also be provided access to a wide assortment of new products co-created by brands and beloved celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Chef Vikas Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, P V Sindhu, and K L Rahul to name a few.

This year, Flipkart has onboarded hundreds of last mile delivery hubs across the country and its largest fulfillment center in Haringhata, West Bengal which alone will process one million shipments a day.

Flipkart has also rolled out an option of open box deliveries for high value items such as mobiles and electronics. As part of the Open Box Delivery process, the Flipkart wishmaster (delivery partner) will open the product at the time of delivery, in front of the customer, who needs to accept the delivery only if their order is in an intact state. As a customer focussed initiative, this is to further strengthen the trust from customers. Open Box Delivery is currently applicable on certain brands across select PIN codes in India.

  Published Date: September 16, 2022 12:56 PM IST
