Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Paytm cashback offers announced, check details here

Paytm has announced its partnership with the flagship event of Flipkart – The Big Billion Days (TBBD). With this partnership, Paytm is offering exciting cashbacks on payments made through Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet. During The Big Billion Days, customers shopping on Flipkart will receive a Rs 25 instant cashback on purchase of Rs 250 and above on paying via Paytm UPI and instant cashback of Rs 50 on spends of Rs 500 and above through Paytm Wallet. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale from Sept 23: Discounts, cashbacks and pay later options

This partnership between two homegrown brands will assure the customers a leisurely shopping and payment experience in the festive event. With this, users shopping on Flipkart during The Big Billion Days will get the advantage of speedier, hassle-free and secure checkouts with Paytm, the company claims. Also Read - Flipkart fined Rs 1 lakh for selling faulty pressure cookers

“Our association with Flipkart as a payments partner for The Big Billion Days will provide a secure payments experience to millions of shoppers in small cities and towns of India. As a pioneer of digital payments, this is aligned with our vision to drive accessibility with our instruments like Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet,” the company’s spokesperson said in a statement. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel Buds Pro first sale today: Check price, offers, specifications

During the Big Billion Days customers will see 130 ‘Special Edition’ collectibles from 90+ brands across categories bringing a wide assortment of 10,000+ new products. They will also be provided access to a wide assortment of new products co-created by brands and beloved celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Chef Vikas Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, P V Sindhu, and K L Rahul to name a few.

This year, Flipkart has onboarded hundreds of last mile delivery hubs across the country and its largest fulfillment center in Haringhata, West Bengal which alone will process one million shipments a day.

Flipkart has also rolled out an option of open box deliveries for high value items such as mobiles and electronics. As part of the Open Box Delivery process, the Flipkart wishmaster (delivery partner) will open the product at the time of delivery, in front of the customer, who needs to accept the delivery only if their order is in an intact state. As a customer focussed initiative, this is to further strengthen the trust from customers. Open Box Delivery is currently applicable on certain brands across select PIN codes in India.